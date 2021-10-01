Foot OM – Harit responds to Halilhodzic, OM stronger than CAN

Last recruit of the summer transfer window at the Olympique de Marseille, Amine Harit has already shown great things at the Vélodrome. Not enough to find the Moroccan selection. Which doesn’t really seem like a problem for the attacking midfielder.

Arrived from Schalke 04, as part of a loan without an option to buy during the last hours of the transfer market, Amine Harit quickly made his hole in Marseille. In the space of a month, the former Nantes player participated in six meetings, whether in L1 or the Europa League. Author of a goal and an assist during his debut, the 24-year-old has had a little more trouble for ten days. Relegated to the substitutes’ bench with the return of Dimitri Payet, Harit has not yet shown the full extent of his talent in the OM jersey. For this, he waits to be 100% physically, which is not yet the case after a summer preparation disrupted by his transfer. In any case, he will be able to take advantage of the next two weeks to improve his condition, since he will not be leaving for Morocco. Quite simply because Vahid Halilhodzic did not select him. “He only played a few games after a year without playing. In addition, he made four years in the selection, you have already seen him with statistics of attack? “, said the coach of Morocco. An attack that does neither hot nor cold in Harit.





“I don’t really listen to what he says…”

“I don’t have much to say about the selection. These are the coach’s choices, I respect them. It’s been a while since he selected me, there you are, he makes his choices. It’s not just me, there are other equally important players in the squad who aren’t there, but I don’t have a say in that. Frankly, as of today, I am really focused on Marseille, on finding my best level, and bringing to OM what I know how to do, because I know that I am not yet 100% of this that I can do. And that’s my goal, not CAN, it’s Marseille right now T. Vahid Halilhodzic? Oh, I don’t really listen to what he says… ”, launched, at a press conference, the Phocaean, which will please Jorge Sampaoli. Since the Argentine coach can normally count on Harit at the start of 2022, when the African Cup of Nations will be played, perhaps with Bamba Dieng, the new Senegalese international.