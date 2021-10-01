Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi’s hotel burgled during his goal!

The hotel where Lionel Messi is staying was broken into this week, but the kidnappers failed to reach the apartments of the PSG player.

A few days ago, Lionel Messi made his appearance on the balcony of the Royal Monceau in the center of Paris, just to greet the fans who came to see where the Argentinian prodigy had put his suitcases. If he will soon move to live in Neuilly-sur-Seine, the number 30 of the PSG must be impatient to leave the hotel on the outskirts of the Champs-Elysées after the information revealed by The Sun. Last week, a high-profile burglary took place, and four rooms were visited by masked thugs. The latter went through the rooftops, and the police could not identify them despite the surveillance cameras. However, the 5-star hotel has a fairly high level of security given the prestige of its guests, but the passage through the roofs of criminals allowed them to access one of the balconies of the luxury rooms which was not closed.

Four rooms visited on the upper floor

It is just above the floor where Lionel Messi remains that the burglary of 4 rooms therefore took place, for a loot of several thousand euros. But the apartments of the Messi family were not visited, although they were probably targeted. Indeed, the police noted that the facts occurred this Wednesday evening, when the six-time Ballon d’Or scored a decisive goal for PSG against Manchester City. This kind of practice targeting footballers during their match, which usually ensures an empty room, is a fairly common process among burglars.





The police made a first inventory after the misdeeds, and valuable jewelry was notably stolen, in addition to several thousand euros in cash. The police believe that only an experienced gang could carry out such an operation, especially as the Royal Monceau had reinforced its security with the arrival of Lionel Messi from Barcelona at the beginning of August. At 34, the new PSG player will in any case soon move with his wife and three children, and thus join the very popular Hauts-de-Seine, where several of his Paris SG teammates are already located.