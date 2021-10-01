Foot PSG – PSG: This attitude of Messi was shocking, the explanation falls

Often considered a team of divas, or at least players who struggle to work for the collective, PSG displayed a big defensive solidarity to contain the assaults of Manchester City this Tuesday evening in the Champions League.

Everyone has done their share of defense work, and more. Lionel Messi even “sacrificed” by lying at the foot of the wall during a free kick from Mahrez at the end of the game. An image that has sometimes made you scream, some believing that it was a lack of respect towards the “GOAT” Lionel Messi to make him lie down on the ground. Not to mention that this is a strategy that can literally be called “anti-Messi”, the Argentinian then in Barcelona having sometimes bypassed the wall from below while the players were jumping.

Neymar and Mendes shocked to see Messi behind the wall 😭 pic.twitter.com/5UQuQCunP3

– A Jinchuriki ✨ (@MarocainSyrien) September 30, 2021

Messi must not get his jersey dirty

” If I was on this team, I would say ‘no I’m going to lie down for you’. I couldn’t let him lie down like this. I can’t see this. He does not soil his jersey. That’s not what Messi does “, Exclaimed Rio Ferdinand, the former Manchester United defender turned consultant. Too small to take place in the wall, Lionel Messi seemed in any case rather impassive or even amused by this use of his person. The Argentinian did not take offense, quite the contrary according to his biographer, who spoke to calm the controversy. ” Verratti is the one who holds this role. But he was no longer on the ground. So Messi decided on his own to do it », Assured Guillem Balague, for whom this slight sacrifice was made with a good heart and proves that the defensive tasks are for everyone at PSG.

Messi is a normal player

A behavior which in any case rather delighted the Parisian fans, for whom it shows the desire of Leo Messi to integrate into the collective and to be useful to the team for the victory. ” Besides Messi is lying behind the wall of his own free will, even he agrees that we treat him like a normal player “,” Oh guys it’s just a person who lies below the Wall . It would have been any play it would have been the same. It’s not because it’s Messi that we deprive ourselves of doing certain things », Launched the supporters of PSG, surprised but not unhappy to see Lionel Messi being useful in both surfaces during the victory against City.