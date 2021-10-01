Formula 1 | Haug impressed with Hamilton and Verstappen’s ‘absolute confidence’

Norbert Haug was the leader of Mercedes’ motorsport branch for a long time, when the firm was the engine manufacturer of McLaren in Formula 1. Anyone who witnessed the Michael Schumacher era is astonished to have seen the results of the German so quickly beaten by Lewis Hamilton.

“Ten years ago, no one would have imagined that Michael Schumacher’s record would one day be caught or broken” Haug tells Servus TV. “Lewis has achieved his 100 wins in 15 years and 281 Grand Prix appearances.”

Haug thinks the performance of the Briton should not be underestimated: “So he won an average of one in three races. Even though he often had the best car, it’s extremely remarkable.”

Haug notes that Hamilton and Max Verstappen are engaged in a duel at a level of intensity rarely seen, the two championship protagonists not wanting to let go. According to him, neither of the two pilots wants to accept his defeat against the other.





“It’s the self-confidence these guys have that impresses. If a driver doubts himself even a little, there are immediate opportunities for others. But the real top drivers like Hamilton and Verstappen have this absolute confidence, this ‘nobody beats me’ attitude. “

Haug reveals that he saw this character trait in Hamilton as early as the 2007 season, during which his relationship with Fernando Alonso was derailed: “Fernando never imagined that a beginner could go as fast as a two-time world champion.”

Away from this implosion of McLaren, Haug believes Hamilton and Verstappen are motivating factors for their respective team Mercedes F1 and Red Bull this year.

“The driver is a huge motivator. We’re seeing that right now at McLaren as well. There has to be a perfect interaction between the driver and the team.”