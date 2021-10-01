Formula 1 | Official: F1 will have Qatar Grand Prix in 2021

The rumor had been running since July and had intensified in recent weeks, but it was above all Christian Horner who had sold the wick, as we reported to you on Monday: the Grand Prix of Qatar arrives in Formula 1 this year.

The Losail circuit indeed integrates the 2021 F1 calendar to replace Australia, Melbourne having seen its race canceled for the second year in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was about the race indicated in “TBC” (to be confirmed) on the last version of the calendar, and therefore the 20th of the 22 races that will include this season. The Qatar F1 GP will be held November 19-21.

The race will be the third in a hat-trick with Mexico (November 5-7) and Brazil (November 12-14). It will be the first time that F1 single-seaters will roll on the track which hosts the first race of the MotoGP World Championship each year (excluding Covid-19).

The Losail circuit has lights to be a night round, as it is in MotoGP, but F1 has yet to indicate the times for the upcoming round in less than two months.

With Jeddah, there will therefore be two new circuits in the last three races of the season, as well as a significantly revised Abu Dhabi track.

A 10-year contract between F1 and Qatar from 2023

By helping F1 complete its calendar, Qatar has not only made it possible to organize its first Grand Prix, it has also negotiated a long-term agreement with the discipline.

Next year, Qatar will not be on the calendar, but it will return in 2023, for a ten-year contract! On the other hand, F1 reports a possible change of location over the course of this contract, the Losail circuit not being confirmed for the entire decade.

“There was a strong will from Qatar to help F1, and in this process, the vision of a long-term partnership was discussed and then validated for ten years.” F1 said in a statement.





“The step from making this move to help long-term strategy has been straightforward, and the vision of F1 serving as a showcase for Qatar after the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been the driving force behind this deal. “

F1 is proud of its 2022 calendar in the face of Covid-19

Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of Formula 1, is happy to add a new circuit to the calendar, which already has many candidates if you count the races canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the Italian also notes that the discipline has achieved a tour de force with a calendar of 22 Grands Prix despite the Covid-19: “We are happy to welcome Qatar to the Formula 1 calendar this season, and longer term from 2023.”

“The Qatar Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the authorities have been amazing and have moved at high speed to ensure that the race can take place this season at the Losail circuit, famous to many as the home of MotoGP.

“We have shown that we can continue to adapt and that there is great interest in our sport, as well as the hope of having a Grand Prix in many places.”

“The tremendous effort of all the teams, F1 and the FIA ​​has resulted in a 22 race calendar which is very impressive in a difficult year and of which we can all be proud.”

Abdulrahman Al-Mannai, President of the Federation, welcomed “a special day for Qatar Motorsport and for our nation’s ambitions to host major sporting events.”

“I am very proud of what we have managed to do to support Formula 1, offering to organize a race in our country with such short deadlines, while securing a long-term contract with F1 . “