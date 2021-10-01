Francis Huster pays a vibrant tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo in C à vous (VIDEO)

This Thursday, September 30, Francis Huster was the guest of C to you, on France 5. The opportunity to return to his cinematographic collaboration with the late Jean-Paul Belmondo, real “hero” according to him.
On September 6, the death of Jean-Paul Belmondo plunged the French and the world of the seventh art into deep mourning. He bowed out at the age of 88, leaving behind a multitude of cult films. With his beautiful face and his acrobatics on film sets, Jean-Paul Belmondo was considered to be one of the most popular French comedians, performing roles on the big screen with insane ease, and responding to the most talented of his peers. And even when illness struck him, the one that we tenderly nicknamed Bébel knew how to recover.
Francis Huster honors the talent of Jean-Paul Belmondo
Invited this Thursday, September 30 on the set of C to you, Francis huster remembered his collaboration with Jean-Paul Belmondo. It was in 2008, for the shooting of his film A man and his dog, in which he gave the reply to this sacred monster of French cinema. “He is a hero“he said, moved by the backstage images of the shooting of the film, which was the last of Bébel. And to specify, as he already said during funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo, that not only was he a monumental actor, but that he also “allowed young filmmakers who would never have had any money to shoot their films from the proceeds of (his) films. “
Jean-Paul Belmondo “struck down” but resilient
Deprived by a serious stroke in 2001, the actor had fought fiercely to return to the front of the stage. And that, Francis Huster has not forgotten. For the director, it is more than important to honor the resilience shown by Jean-Paul Belmondo during this difficult period of his life: “And suddenly, Jean-Paul who is suddenly struck down, has only one arm left, cannot even speak and who, by his will, wanted to serve as an example … He’s a hero in life! It’s wonderful what he has done, not just on screen but in life.“In recent days, like the star of the boards, many personalities have honored the career and the life of the actor, considered by all to be a true “hero” who held on to the end. A few weeks after the Magnificent’s death, his glorious memory is remembered by all.