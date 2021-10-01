Franck Gastambide diagnosed with HPI late after Rendezvous in unknown land

This Thursday, September 30, in Day-to-day, Franck Gastambide revealed that he was diagnosed with HPI after participating in Meeting in unknown land, a diagnosis unfortunately made late.
The exceptional success of the HPI series, broadcast last spring on TF1 and brilliantly carried by Audrey Fleurot, shed light on people with High Intellectual Potential, a characteristic little known until now and therefore often misdiagnosed. However, being HPI can be very difficult to live with, because we are often misunderstood as Frederique and Pierre told us, from Love is in the meadow, in our Parents First podcast. And, when this difference has not been detected, we ourselves do not understand its reactions. What can also be a suffering, as witnessed by Franck Gastambide this Thursday, September 30 in Day-to-day.
Franck Gastambide diagnosed with HPI
Come to promote season 2 of his series Valid, the comedian and director revealed he was mistakenly diagnosed with dyslexia when he is in fact High Intellectual Potential. What he did not discover until late. However, today he does not like to talk about this feature which still has bad press. “I never say it because often HPI, it is not well integrated, we think that the guy tells it to himself, as if he was a little superior “ he thus confided. Tease, Yann Barthès immediately replied: “It means you’re smarter than us”. Franck Gastambide therefore dotted the i’s: “Not at all. It means that I’m a little hypersensitive … and it’s more of a hassle than anything else. “
“I waited 40 years to understand that I had this”
Franck Gastambide then said that it is thanks to his participation in Meeting in unknown land, in 2019, that he had been diagnosed. “For the record, after having made Rendezvous in unknown land, people sent me messages to tell me ‘you know, the reactions you had at certain times are typical of HPI, from the large family of HPI ‘. So I got diagnosed and I realized I had this“ detailed the actor. A diagnosis that changed her life somewhat: “It gave me a lot of answers about the excess sensitivity that I can have and a lot of things that are sometimes difficult for me to manage, for my brain. Which are very simple for you, which are more complicated for me. vice versa Sometimes things go faster in my head for certain things. But I waited 40 years to realize that I had this“.