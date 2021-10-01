Free FIFA 22 with the latest Xbox Series S!

The new FIFA is finally available! And it has arrived with many new features! New teams, new features, and most importantly, it’s free with any purchase of an Xbox Series S! A great way to get your hands on the game for free!

Amazon offers a very special promotion that will appeal to many people: with the purchase of an Xbox Series S console, the game FIFA 22 is free! Offered at less than 300 € the console, unlike its sister, is available immediately and allows you to enjoy the next-gen!

Buy Xbox Series S with Free FIFA 22 for € 299 from Amazon

FIFA was for a long time one of the two majors of football video games with PES. The latter is now better known for its bugs, it is FIFA which now has the lead on the subject.

And we can say that FIFA, it comes out every year, with new versions, new teams and a new way of playing.

Thus, in this special 2022 opus, we saw the most famous teams have an update, a new dynamic for the ball so that it is more fluid in its movements, but above all, we saw the appearance of HyperMotion.

This new technology has been used to better model the movements of the players in relation to each other and also in relation to the ball. Realism thus goes one step further in the FIFA license, which has not yet said its last word in football.

Buy Xbox Series S with Free FIFA 22 for € 299 from Amazon





The Xbox Series S, its characteristics

Released in November 2020, the Xbox Series S is part of the all new generation of console from Microsoft that will compete with the PlayStation 5 from Sony.

The Xbox Series S runs games at 1440p and 60 frames per second. Its compact size, affordable price, and above all, its availability make it a particularly popular console. In addition to that, it is not left out when it comes to the game library with exclusive titles like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon and many others!

Buy Xbox Series S with Free FIFA 22 for € 299 from Amazon

Technical characteristics :