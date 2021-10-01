French team – EdF: Benzema, Rabiot, Evra, Giroud models

More in the plans of Didier Deschamps since the end of the Euro, Olivier Giroud does not lose hope.

Adept at working in the shadows, the French striker has long seemed to enjoy an untouchable status among the Blues. Everything changed last spring, when the national coach recalled Karim Benzema. Giroud lost his starting status, and even got annoyed at Kylian Mbappé’s individualistic behavior during the preparation of the Euro denier, which earned him a violent backlash.

With Deschamps, the comeback is always possible

To the point of being zapped by Didier Deschamps, it doesn’t matter if he shines or not with AC Milan. The 1998 world champion has always done as he sees fit, depriving himself of Karim Benzema for six years for what seemed to be an irreconcilable quarrel, before recalling him as if nothing had happened in 2021. Same thing for Adrien Rabiot, who had refused to be a reservist at the 2018 World Cup, and was able to return without even making amends to compete in the Euro. Whether in terms of behavior or athlete, Didier Deschamps does not really close any doors. The Parisian recalls it, he had for example recalled Patrice Evra, who had more or less said goodbye to the Blues after Euro 2016. Three months later, due to absences, Uncle Pat had returned to the France team despite a faltering level in club.





Result, hope is still there for Olivier Giroud, who will however skip the League of Nations and the possibility of having one more title. But burying the former Arsenal and Chelsea is impossible, summarizes Harold Marchetti. “ The world champion no longer really embodies the medium-term future of a selection, where new faces appeared in September. However, it seems premature to take him out of the game. His exemplary career, placed under the sign of resilience, is there to attest to his singular ability to come back when no longer expected. », Warns the journalist of the Parisian, convinced that Didier Deschamps can return to his former number 9, especially that behind Karim Benzema, nobody really stands out at the top.