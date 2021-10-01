From chips to pump via ports, inflation sets in



FROM CHIPS TO PUMP THROUGH PORTS, INFLATION SETS UP

by Dhara Ranasinghe and Sujata Rao

LONDON (Reuters) – Soaring prices at the pump, labor shortages, components not found, shortage of boats: upward pressure on prices could increase faster than expected and call into question the scenario of a transitory inflationary surge at the end of the crisis.

Central banks are sticking to their forecasts that prices will fall as early as the start of next year but they are starting to admit that they could stay high longer, while in the markets, inflation expectations are rising. .

However, the conclusions reached by the issuing institutions will determine the timetable for the withdrawal of the trillions of euros in monetary support implemented since the start of the coronavirus crisis, one of the major issues of the moment for the markets.

“Are central bankers going to focus on growth and choose to be ‘a little behind the curve’? Or will they be more concerned about inflation and will they quickly withdraw support?”, Summarizes Charles Diebel , head of fixed rates for the asset manager Mediolanum International Funds.

Here are five key elements of the inflation debate:

1 / “GASFLATION”

Natural gas prices have jumped since the start of the year by more than 350% in Europe and by more than 120% in the United States. Oil is up nearly 50% and Goldman Sachs bank expects Brent prices to hit $ 90 a barrel by the end of December, down from around $ 78 on Friday.

Gas and electricity prices represent 4.8% of the basket used to calculate inflation according to European HICP rules, a benchmark for the European Central Bank (ECB). Rabobank estimates that their increase could represent an increase of 0.15 percentage point in the inflation rate in the euro area in 2021, which the bank is currently forecasting at 2.2%, and of 0.25 percentage point for the inflation 2022, which it expects at 1.8%.

Many economists believe that the rise in gas prices will be sustainable due to the slowdown in production in the United States, the increase in the price of CO2 emission permits and the tightening of rules limiting the use of more fuels. pollutants.

In China, where producer prices jumped 9.5% in August, power cuts are slowing production of many goods and raw materials, from cement to aluminum, fueling shortages in many sectors. , like the automobile. Morgan Stanley thus evokes “an inflation on the costs and a tightening of the supply upstream which could affect the production and the profits downstream”.

2 / THE FLOW OF CHIPS





Semiconductors or chips have an impact on industry beyond their size. At General Motors, shortages of electronic components should have cut the production of 200,000 vehicles in the third quarter, which promotes higher prices on the second-hand market.

Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC is considering further price hikes of up to 20%, which would spill over into the costs of consumer electronics as well as automobiles and cellphones.

“It seems likely that these semiconductor shortages will persist next year,” warns Jack Allen-Reynolds, senior economist Europe at Capital Economics. Or even beyond: the CEO of Intel predicts that chips will represent 20% of the cost of manufacturing a car by 2030 against 4% in 2019 with the rise of electric and autonomous vehicles.

3 / EAT COSTS MORE EXPENSIVE

The increase in world food prices reached 30% over one year in August according to the benchmark of the FAO, the United Nations food and agriculture organization.

This acceleration is of course explained by the increase in the prices of agricultural raw materials, but analysts at JP Morgan also highlight the tensions created by the pandemic, which has disrupted multiple logistics chains and caused transport prices to jump.

In many emerging countries, food represents an important part of the reference basket used to calculate inflation, which results in increased pressure on the monetary and budgetary authorities. The risk is more limited for developed countries, but they will not escape price increases.

4 / THE “GREENFLATION”

Policies to fight against climate change are regularly criticized for encouraging higher prices, for example by forcing polluting industrial or mining sites to close or by tightening the standards imposed on car and shipbuilders.

The prices of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission permits have doubled since the start of the year to 65 euros per tonne. A further hike to 100 euros would raise the price of electricity for European individuals by 12%, the equivalent of an additional 35 basis points for the inflation rate in the euro area, according to estimates by Morgan Stanley in June .

The prices of maritime transport have already increased by 280% this year according to the “Baltic Index”, a benchmark index for the sector.

5 / INFLATION THROUGH WAGES, THE NEXT STEP?

The mechanism is well known: when the rise in producer prices is reflected in consumer prices, it promotes wage demands.

The picture in this area is currently mixed: in the United States, the increase in the average hourly wage reached 0.6% in August and consumer inflation expectations are moving around 3% according to several surveys. .

In the UK, in some sectors, wages have increased by as much as 30% this year. In the euro zone, while labor costs fell in the second quarter, inflation expectations are now on the rise.

“The markets may be exaggerating a bit when it comes to price expectations, but I do not recommend that investors overlook this development,” said Jorge Garayo, senior rate strategist at Societe Generale. “Next year will be the major test.”

(Report Dhara Ranasinghe and Sujata Rao, with the contribution of Stefano Rebaudo, French version Marc Angrand, edited by Sophie Louet)