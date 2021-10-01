More

    Volkswagen unveils the price of the update of the Polo GTI. It, which has never been frankly good price, remains very inaccessible, with an entrance ticket of more than € 30,600. Fortunately, the list of equipment is generous.

    Volkswagen Polo GTI (2021): from 30,635 €

    Inflation is finally “only” € 1,700 since the arrival of the Polo GTI in the catalog in 2018, but this does not prevent the German sporty city car from now easily exceeding € 30,000. Volkswagen unveils the entrance ticket for the restyling: count at least € 30,635, excluding options.


    At this price point, the Polo GTI is rather well equipped. It comes with the following elements as standard:

    • Lane Keeping Assistant,
    • Lane Assist
    • IQ.LIGHT Matrix LED headlamps, with light strip between the headlamps and the rear scrolling indicators
    • Front Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection
    • Semi-autonomous driving assistant ‘Travel Assist’
    • Digital Cockpit Pro 10.25 ”
    • We Connect
    • Keyless Access Keyless Access and Start

    Remember that the 2.0 turbo German goes from 200 to 207 hp on the occasion of this restyling, and remains exclusively associated with the DSG box. It will also take into account a penalty of around € 1,500, CO2 emissions on the WLTP cycle have not been confirmed for the time being by Volkswagen.

