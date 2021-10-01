Fuel shortages, headache for an English healthcare facility

Staff issues, canceled activities, missed hospital appointments: At the home for disabled adults in Chipstead Lake in the south-east of England, current fuel shortages are turning into a headache.

As the UK enters a second week of crisis marked by long lines at gas stations, caregivers and workers in key industries are enraged and demand priority access to pumps so they can go to work.

For the staff at Chipstead Lake, the consequences are very real. Some could not come to work for lack of gasoline, others spent hours looking for open stations or queuing for refueling, adding to the fatigue and stress of their profession.

Emi Macaulay, a 35-year-old employee who lives about thirty kilometers from the establishment, confides in having missed work for several days: “I could not find gas,” she explains to the AFP.

Going in search of fuel in the evening or early in the morning, “it’s really stressful,” she says. “Is this going to last until Christmas? I don’t even know.”

Gasoline shortages began last week, after distributors cited supply problems due to a lack of drivers. Professionals estimate the UK is short of 100,000 truck drivers due to the pandemic and Brexit.

Worried about being dry, motorists rushed to the stations, overwhelmed.

Despite calls for calm and signs of “stabilization” evoked by the government, more than a quarter of independent stations were still dry Thursday.

The absence of some employees “has consequences for the residents, because they have to wait longer to receive care, but also for the staff who are on duty and must work more, which exhausts them”, notes Linda Addo, the director of Chipstead Lake.





She emphasizes that those present must “do the work of two people”.

– “Scary” period –

In another establishment it manages not far from there, absences reached up to a quarter of the staff one day, leading to the cancellation of some appointments for its residents.

“They were important appointments at the hospital and they missed them because we just didn’t have drivers,” she regrets.

“I don’t know if it’s going to get better,” she said, “It’s a pretty scary time … it’s unsettling for everyone.”

Beyond the staff, the families of some residents were unable to visit them this week, and the two vehicles of the home – a minibus and a car -, usually used for excursions, were immobilized to save gasoline.

“The boxing was canceled, the races were canceled: all the life (of the residents) was affected”, lamented the administrator of the establishment Barrie-Anne Dowling, “sad” because this social activity in a local club “that’s something they really like”.

“The last thing they want is to be locked up again after two years of Covid and not be able to go anywhere or see anyone,” she adds annoyed to see history “repeat itself in new.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was no need to give priority access to workers in key sectors like caregivers, ensuring the crisis was easing.

And although some gas stations have chosen to reserve time slots for essential workers, the government’s decision remains incomprehensible to Sandra, a Chipstead Lake employee, who has had to walk more than an hour to get to work this week.

“Some people really need help, especially caregivers,” said the 63-year-old woman, who “wonders how the hell the establishment is doing to function”.