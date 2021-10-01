Gabby Petito case: these disorders from which the young girl suffered and which she had revealed to the police

In a new version of the video which toured the world at the time of her disappearance, Gabby Petito admits to the police that she suffers from particular disorders.
His disappearance and death continue to shake the headlines. Missing since August 2021, Gabby Petito was finally found died in wyoming. But since she vanished during a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, the revelations about her relationship keep coming. Because when they were on their way, the lovebirds clashed violently. An argument that caught the attention of other vacationers and, later, the authorities. The reason ? They have been sighted hitting himself.
Apprehended by the police, as evidenced by a video that made the rounds of the media (and a new version of which was unveiled this Friday, October 1 by the Fox News channel), the 22-year-old influencer confessed. Gabby Petito said she suffered from disorders that prompted her to react violently. Indeed, the young woman suffered obsessive-compulsive disorder or TOC. To know, “unreasonable but irrepressible repetitive behaviors that most often affect young subjects, even children“, according to the Inserm website. Drug treatments as well as cognitive-behavioral therapies are available to those who wish to relieve such behavior.
Brian Laundrie could have lodged a complaint against Gabby Petito
When she confided in the police officer who came to the scene, at the edge of an American road, Gabby Petito confessed to slapping Brian Laundrie. This one was encouraged to file a complaint against her by the authorities but, unwilling to follow up on the altercation, he dismissed this suggestion with the back of his hand. Police officers then ordered them to spend a few hours separately before hitting the road again. It must be said that the 23-year-old young man, now actively sought by the authorities, is not exempt from all reproach. Gabby Petito confirmed that he, too, hit her after she slapped him.
She disappeared during an American road trip
She was with her fiancé Brian Laundrie
This one disappeared at the beginning of September
However, he had returned from their trip without her on September 1, 2021
Gabby Petito was 22
Gabby Petito suffered from OCD
She confided in a police officer
This one was approached after an argument broke out
The couple were reportedly seen in the midst of a physical altercation on the road
Gabby Petito allegedly hit his companion
He would have done the same