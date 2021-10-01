Gabby Petito smitten: damning new video for her boyfriend surfaced

A new video was unveiled by Fox News this Friday, October 1 and it confirms that Gabby Petito was hit by her boyfriend Brian Laudrie.

On August 27, Gabby Petito, 22, went missing. Last July, she left with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, on a road trip. After much research, his body was discovered by law enforcement in Grand Teton National Park in Moosey, Wyoming on September 20. The revelations have been linked since and a new video has been unveiled by Fox News this Friday October 1st. This shows the young woman claiming that she was hit by Brian Laundrie. “Did he hit you?“, asks a police officer. To which she answers:”Yes, yes I think so. But I hit it first“. Subsequently, this same agent tries to learn more:”Where were you hit? Don’t worry, just be honest“. Faced with this question, Gabby Petito retorts:”He didn’t hit me in the face. He didn’t do that. Instead, he grabbed my face with his fingernails, I think that’s why I have a little cut here. I can feel it when I touch it burns me“. Subsequently, the young American specifies:”He started to get very frustrated with me. So he locked me out, out of the car, and told me to take a breath of fresh air, but I didn’t want to. I wanted to keep moving forward. In addition we had no more water“, she concluded.





A few days ago a first video had been disclosed by the police. In it, Gabby Petito could be seen in the back of a car, explaining, in tears, that she had quarreled with Brian Laundrie. These images were recorded on August 12 and the young woman said “suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorders which sometimes cause them to have bouts of violence“. As reported by Fox News, several witnesses had said”seeing the couple arguing“and they had made the decision to contact the police. Heard by the officers later, Gabby Petito had recognized having slapped his companion but he did not wish to follow up on this matter because he “love his fiancee“, can we read. He had also explained that his girlfriend was”in a manic state and slapped him because she thought he was going to leave her in Utah without a car“, it is then indicated. However, since the beginning of this investigation, it is several people who agreed to testify and who revealed to have crossed paths with the couple. On several occasions, Brian Laundrie’s attitude has been described as “weird“and all have mentioned”arguments between the twoAs a reminder, Brian Laundrie is went home alone by refusing to say where Gabby Petito was. Missing since September 17, a federal arrest warrant was launched against him.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundry: Were They in a Toxic Relationship?

Since the meditation of this matter, many revelations continue to emerge. In particular, there is Melissa Hulls, a ranger from Utah National Park, who was able to chat with Gabby Petito on August 12. “I was probably more involved than I should have been with her. I begged her to reassess her relationship, I asked her if she was happy with him, I told her that maybe it was the opportunity for her to choose another road, to change her life“, she explained before asserting that their relationship had”looks poisonous“she concluded. What happened to Gabby Petito?

