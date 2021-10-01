Gad Elmaleh cancels show dates due to “little health problem”

The comedian, back on stage since the beginning of September, announces a two-week break, but is reassuring: “Everything is fine,” he says.

Short break in Gad Elmaleh tour. The comedian, who travels through France with his new one-man-show Besides, announced Thursday the cancellation of some dates due to “a small health problem”.

“Friends, everything is fine, but a small health problem forces me to rest. The shows planned for Bar-le-Duc, Marly, Antibes, Le Touquet, Roubaix and St-Amand will not take place.”

Either all dates included between this Friday and Wednesday October 13. The tour will resume on the 20th in Puy-en-Velay. “I will get back to you very quickly with more information,” he adds without specifying whether these dates will be postponed, before concluding: “Take care of yourself.”





Back to the stage

The tour of this new one-man-show, the sixth of his career, has been shaken up by the pandemic. Announced with great fanfare at the end of 2019, the dates of this show had been postponed to the start of the 2020 school year and then, again, to 2021.

This is the first tour of the comedian since the accusations of plagiarism to which he was the subject, brought by the anonymous Internet user CopyComic. He initially defended himself before recognizing “a part of truth” in the columns of the Parisian. In the meantime, he got into music with Dance on me, a cover album by Claude Nougaro released last January.

Besides started on September 9 in Blois and will run until spring 2022. Gad Elmaleh will pass the Dôme de Paris from February 8 to 26.