Gad Elmaleh forced to cancel six dates for health reasons

A small setback, barely a month after leaving on the roads of France with “D’Ailleurs”, his sixth one-man-show. The comedian Gad Elmaleh announced this Thursday evening on his social networks that he was forced to cancel six dates of his tour because of a “small health problem”. “Really nothing serious”, reassures those around him.

According to our information, he is suffering from kidney stones. Result: the dates scheduled this Friday in Bar-le-Duc (Meuse), Saturday in Marly (Nord), next Wednesday in Antibes (Alpes-Maritimes), October 9 in Touquet (Pas-de-Calais), October 12 in Roubaix (North) and October 13 in Saint-Amand (Cher) will not take place.



“I miss you already”, slips the artist on Instagram who, for the time being, should return to the stage on October 20 in Puy-en-Velay (Haute-Loire). The tour will then make him travel in November, December and January before Parisian dates of February 8 to 26 at the Palais des sports.