Gad Elmaleh forced “to rest”, he announces bad news to his fans

For several years now, Gad Elmaleh has established himself as one of the most popular comedians on the French scene. And yet, its reputation has been damaged somewhat in recent years. In 2019, his name found itself embroiled in a vast case of plagiarism. A mysterious YouTuber by the name of CopyComic then pinned the shows of several French comedians, highlighting many quite striking similarities with their American peers. Faced with these accusations, Gad Elmaleh had chosen for a time to remain silent before defending himself as best he could. But that is ancient history, since Charlotte Casiraghi’s ex has recovered.

In April 2020, he embarked on a major tour across France, “mixing stand-up and characters”. An event that attracts many fans of the actor, but which requires a lot of energy. With this crazy cadence, Gad Elmaleh seems to have run out of steam. This is in any case what suggests the words he published this Thursday, September 30. “Friends, everything is fine, but a small health problem is forcing me to rest,” began the 50-year-old comedian in a message posted on Instagram and Twitter. A small form therefore which obviously has consequences on his tour …





Indeed, it is with regret that the artist announced the cancellation of several of his show dates. More precisely those planned in Bar-le-Duc, Marly, Antibes, Le Touquet, Roubaix (…)

