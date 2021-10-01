Gad Elmaleh victim of a “health problem”, he cancels several dates of his new show

Gad Elmaleh announced the cancellation of several dates of his show on Instagram this Thursday, September 30. Victim of a “small health problem”, he announces temporarily suspending the tour of his new show.

It is an announcement that moves fans of the comedian. Gad Elmaleh has just announced this Thursday, September 30 on Instagram that he was the victim of a “health problem”. In full tour of his new show he is forced to cancel several dates of his show.

“I will come back to you very quickly”

“Friends, everything is fine, but a small health problem forces me to rest. The shows planned in Bar-le-Duc, Marly, Antibes, Le Touquet, Roubaix and St-Amand will not take place. to you very soon with more information. I miss you already. Take care of yourself <3 GAD ", he expressed in a post published on the social network Instagram.





An announcement that did not fail to make react its community: “Good recovery big boss”, “Courage Gad see you soon for our kebab? Harissa”, “Take care of you ???????”, “Gad on love you “,” Good recovery my brother “. “Courage brother” notably commented on comedian Kev Adams.

As a reminder, Gad Elmaleh had confided in “Seven to Eight” Sunday January 10, he explained to have had cardiac complications following his infection with Covid-19. “It was really trying. It was the flu ten-fold, twenty-fold. […] I was unable to climb stairs without being out of breath, “he confided to our colleagues.