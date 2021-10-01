Galaxy S22 Ultra: this is what Samsung’s future flagship could look like

Samsung’s next premium smartphone is starting to leak everywhere.

Rumors have been racing for several days now about Samsung’s future flagship, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Renderings on the run have indeed revealed its design to us in advance, including a change in size at the rear. The smartphone would focus on originality with an astonishing photo block in the shape of “P”, and a more rectangular chassis, Galaxy Note style.

Today, this design seems to be confirmed following new leaks from third-party props. At this point, nothing is certain yet, and it is yet to be seen how Samsung could integrate these multiple photo sensors on the back – if it will be done within a single block in the shape of a “P” or separated into several parts.

Breaking ： Samsung phone protective case manufacturer has begun to build S22 series protective case. We can see that the camera area is just like our rendered drawing, but unfortunately, It just knows the shape of this area, whether it is “P” or “11”, and he does not know. pic.twitter.com/yYtZF8lZXl – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 30, 2021

This new leak nevertheless confirms good news. As Ice Universe notes on Twitter, the protective case of the future Galaxy S22 Ultra seems to have an empty space at the bottom edge. What to confirm the location for an S-Pen in the body of the smartphone? Last year, the Galaxy S21 Ultra was indeed compatible with the stylus, but had no storage to store it like the old Galaxy Note. Now that the latter have disappeared from the radar, the Galaxy S22 Ultra could well resume this characteristic.





Note that on the occasion of this new leak, the design of the other two Galaxy S22 models was also revealed. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra (or “Pro”) would therefore take the design of their predecessors, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 +. The new models should nevertheless benefit from more imposing photo sensors than their ancestors.