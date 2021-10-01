Gas, Smic, APL, Covid tests …: what changes this October 1 for your wallet

- Historic rise in gas. The regulated gas tariffs applied by Engie to nearly 3 million French households will increase by 12.6% TTC this October 1, announced the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE). “This development is the result of the historic rise in gas prices on the world market”, she stressed. It follows a series of large monthly increases.
- Automatic revaluation of the minimum wage. As a consequence of inflation, the minimum growth wage (Smic) is automatically revalued by 2.2%. With this increase, the gross hourly minimum wage goes from 10.25 euros to 10.48 euros when the gross monthly minimum wage, for a full-time person, goes from 1,554.58 euros to 1,589.47 euros. In the public sector, the minimum salary index for agents is raised to the level of the new minimum wage. Some 450,000 public officials are affected by this upgrading which results in “37 euros of additional treatment per month”, according to the Ministry of Transformation and Civil Service.
- Revaluation of the salaries of certain health personnel. More than 500,000 agents of the hospital public service will benefit from a revaluation of their salary scales, within the framework of the Ségur de la santé: nurses, nursing assistants, health executives, childcare assistants, radio manipulators, physiotherapists … In addition, the general increase in 183 euros net per month will be extended to 18,500 other caregivers in the social and medico-social sector, coming under the civil service but whose structures are not attached to a hospital or nursing home. In addition, 209,000 home help of the non-profit sector working with the elderly and disabled benefit from a salary increase from 13% to 15%. On the other hand, the 160,000 employees of the private sector are deprived of it, which raises fears of a massive departure of these employees. This salary boost will not lead to an increase in the remainder of the charge for disabled or elderly users, because it will be paid for by the departments, partially compensated by the State.
- New calculation of unemployment insurance. The flagship measure of the controversial unemployment insurance reform, the new rules for calculating the amount of unemployment benefit are coming into force. This change in the calculation of the daily reference wage (the SJR, basis of the allowance), strongly contested by the unions, is supposed to promote job stability by making unemployment compensation less favorable for employees who have alternated short contracts. and inactivity.
- Increase in APL. Personalized housing assistance will increase by 0.42%, which corresponds to the average increase in rents, according to INSEE. This increase comes after a freeze on revaluation in 2018 and a deindexation of APLs on the benchmark rental index included in the 2019 and 2020 budgets.
- A new hotline for suicide prevention. Promised in July 2020 as part of Ségur de la santé, the new national suicide prevention issue, 31 14, will be accessible 7 days a week and 24 hours a day, “it will allow French people who are going through a very difficult time, with dark thoughts, morbid thoughts, sadness, self-deprecation, deep anxieties, to immediately find an answer to their discomfort”, Minister of Health Olivier Véran said on Wednesday.
- Visa and fishermen: the consequences of Brexit. French and European national travelers will need a valid passport to enter the UK. Only residents who have been granted a temporary (pre-settled) status will be able to continue to use an identity card until 2025. Many French fishermen risk no longer having access to the waters of the Channel Islands, dozens provisional licenses which expired on the evening of September 30. The situation is particularly tense around Jersey, not far from the Normandy coast, where French fishermen had already organized a blockade of the port in May.
- ASE “dry outings”. In force since March 2020 due to the Covid crisis, the ban on “dry outlets” of young adults received in the homes of Social Assistance to Children expire. “Young people can thus be put back on the street without special support”, the deputy MoDem Perrine Goulet was moved on Tuesday. “The government will not leave them unanswered”, replied Minister Delegate Brigitte Bourguignon. ASE youth “will benefit from the +1 young person, 1 solution +” promoting access to employment. And by the entry into force of the “systematization of the + youth guarantee +” for those leaving ASE, the State will compensate the expenses incurred by the departments. “to support young people without a solution”, she promised.
Paid Covid tests from October 15: count between 20 and 25 euros for the PCR, 43 euros for the antigen
From October 15, Social Security stops reimbursing PCR and antigen tests for unvaccinated patients. The price to pay has not yet been communicated. Lionel Barrand, president of the National Union of Young Medical Biologists, estimates PCR tests at € 43 while the antigens could oscillate between 20 and 25 €.
It is not yet known whether the state will continue to reimburse the self-tests, the cost of which is 5.20 €, as long as they remain under the supervision of a professional. Serological tests (through a blood test) will always be reimbursed on prescription.