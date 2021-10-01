Gas, Smic, APL, Covid tests …: what changes this October 1 for your wallet

Paid Covid tests from October 15: count between 20 and 25 euros for the PCR, 43 euros for the antigen

From October 15, Social Security stops reimbursing PCR and antigen tests for unvaccinated patients. The price to pay has not yet been communicated. Lionel Barrand, president of the National Union of Young Medical Biologists, estimates PCR tests at € 43 while the antigens could oscillate between 20 and 25 €.





It is not yet known whether the state will continue to reimburse the self-tests, the cost of which is 5.20 €, as long as they remain under the supervision of a professional. Serological tests (through a blood test) will always be reimbursed on prescription.