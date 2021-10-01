Genshin Impact, the presentation stream of version 2.2 announced.

After a version 2.1 rather well provided in content, MiHoYo continues at its usual pace, and has just announced a presentation stream of the next version of the game …

It is therefore information on version 2.2 of Genshin Impact that awaits us on this stream, which will take place as part of the Tokyo Game Show, the famous Japanese video game fair.

There are a lot of rumors about this version 2.2. A return of Childe and Hu Tao to the side of the banners, the arrival of Thomas, whom you could see in the history of Inazuma, an event which will allow you to recover Xinyan for free …

Dear travelers, It’s time for announcements! A special program on the new version of Genshin Impact will air on October 3, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC-4) on the official Twitch channel.

>>> https://t.co/15HKtWq8mP

– Genshin Impact FR (@genshinimpactfr) September 29, 2021

So it’s Sunday October 3, at 2 a.m. French time, that will take place the stream of MiHoYo. It will be interesting to see how they will manage their communication in relation to to the current crisis.

We assume that the translated English version will arrive a bit later, or directly to their Youtube channel. We will summarize the announcements for you in any case.