Gérard Mulliez, founder of Auchan, strongly opposes the idea of ​​a marriage with Carrefour

Rumors of discussions between Auchan and Carrefour brought Gérard Mulliez out of his legendary reserve to comment on an article in the newspaper Le Monde reporting a rumor of merger, without any successful project. ” I must tell you that I am shocked, saddened but also revolted!, he explains in a press release sent personally to The voice of the North this Friday evening. There is no question of discussing and exchanging to get closer to anyone, even less of selling Auchan or of carrying out some kind of financial transaction with a competitor. I say this as the founder of this company and of the Group. Auchan is aware of his problems and is quite capable of correcting them, without giving up his financial independence which is not negotiable. “

“It only engages me”

Gérard Mulliez left the presidency of Auchan in 2006. At the age of 90, he no longer exercises any operational function within the brand and no longer intervenes there. ” I no longer have any responsibility on paper but I say what I have to say, and that only binds me. When the American giant Wallmart once wanted to buy me back, I refused “, He told us.





Auchan is owned by its shareholders, in this case and in a very large majority the Mulliez Family Association (AFM), the only one authorized to initiate discussions with possible strategic partners. Gérard Mulliez, for his part, still claims the word of the founding father.