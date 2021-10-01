Germany: a former secretary of a concentration camp “on the run” before her trial

the essential

Irmgard Furchner, then aged 18 to 19, was secretary of a Nazi concentration camp, and served as typist for the camp commander, Paul Werner Hoppe, between June 1943 and April 1945. Now aged 96, she was to appear from this Thursday, September 30 for “complicity in murder in more than 10,000 cases”.

However, this former secretary is on the run. “The accused is on the run (…) an arrest warrant has been issued”, the president of the Court of Itzehoe in northern Germany.

His trial was to be followed, a week later, by that of a centenary former guardian of the Nazi camp of Sachsenhausen, on the outskirts of Berlin. Never before has Germany tried such elderly former Nazis.





“She typed the work orders”

Before he passed away, Irmgard Furchner lived in a retirement home not far from Hamburg. She is accused of having participated in the murder of detainees in the Stutthof concentration camp in present-day Poland. According to the prosecution, 65,000 people, “Jewish detainees, Polish partisans and Soviet prisoners of war” were systematically murdered in this camp.

Irmgard Furchner would have “held all the correspondence of the camp commander” according to Christoph Rückel, the lawyer who has represented Holocaust survivors for years, on the regional public channel NDR. “She also typed the execution and deportation orders and put her initials” he added.

“My client would have worked in the midst of SS men experienced in violence. But did she have to share their level of knowledge?” asked his lawyer Wolf Molkentin in an interview with Spiegel. According to him, with terms “coded” in the exchanges between officials of the Nazi death machine, the accused did not know the exact fate of the detainees.