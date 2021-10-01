global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– Africa: 10% vaccinated in 15 countries –

Fifteen of the 54 African countries have fully vaccinated at least 10% of their population against Covid-19, while half of the countries on the continent have only vaccinated 2% or less, the World Organization’s office said on Thursday. (WHO) for Africa.

Nine countries, including South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia, had reached the 10% target in early September, and six others stepped up to meet it by month-end thanks to increased vaccine deliveries , according to the WHO regional office.

Among the champions of vaccination on the continent, Seychelles and Mauritius have fully vaccinated more than 60% of their inhabitants, Morocco 48%, Tunisia, Comoros and Cape Verde more than 20%.

– Vaccines: EU extends export controls –

Brussels will extend until the end of December its mechanism for controlling exports of anti-Covid vaccines produced in the EU, in order to guarantee supplies to the Twenty-Seven in the face of “uncertainties” fueled by the emergence of new variants, announced Thursday the European Commission.

In practice, this mechanism requires, before any export of vaccines outside the EU by a laboratory, to obtain the green light from the Member State from which the doses are dispatched. This decision must then be confirmed by the Commission.

– Record of daily deaths in Russia and cases in Ukraine –

Russia on Thursday recorded a record of daily deaths from Covid-19 for the third day in a row. The vaccination campaign remains sluggish and containment measures absent.

In the past 24 hours, 867 people have died from the coronavirus in the country, according to the report released by the government.

For its part, Ukraine has reported a record number of new infections (11,757 cases in the last 24 hours) as the country is hit by a new wave and prepares to make vaccination compulsory for teachers and officials.

– Decrease in the number of hospitalized patients in France –





The number of people sick with Covid-19 and hospitalized continued to decline on Thursday, with a test positivity rate also still low, according to data from Public Health France.

– Slovenia: justice suspends the vaccination obligation of public employees –

The Constitutional Court of Slovenia on Thursday suspended the obligation for public sector employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, a few hours before its entry into force.

Civil Service Minister Bostjan Koritnik “deplored” the court ruling while pledging to respect it. The Constitutional Court had been seized by a police union.

– Towards a vaccination obligation for employees in the United States –

American companies like United Airlines have required their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, thus paving the way for the vaccination obligation planned by the American government for all companies with more than 100 employees.

At United, where employees based in the United States had until Monday to provide proof of vaccination, we parade: 99.5% of those who have not requested medical or religious exemption are now vaccinated.

– Health pass for French teenagers –

Young French people aged 12 to 17, who until now escaped the constraint of the health pass imposed on their elders in the face of the Covid-19 crisis, must from this Thursday present it in turn for many activities.

Adults have already been forced for almost two months to present this document regularly in the form of a QR code, which certifies either that they have been vaccinated, or that they have recently performed a negative test, or that they have recovered from Covid less than six months ago.

A bill is in preparation to extend beyond November 15 the constraint of the pass. The government wants to “maintain the possibility” of using it “until the summer” of 2022, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

– More than 4.77 million dead –

The pandemic has killed at least 4,771,320 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources Thursday at 10:00 GMT

The United States is the most affected country with 697,695 deaths, followed by Brazil (596,749), India (448,062), Mexico (276,973) and Russia (207,255).

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.