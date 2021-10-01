global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– Merck will ask for the green light for an anti-Covid pill –

The American laboratory Merck plans to soon ask the drug agency in the United States for the green light for the marketing of a pill which, according to a clinical trial, reduces by two the risks of hospitalization and death of patients with the disease. of Covid-19.

If authorized, this oral drug would be the first product of this type to be marketed to treat Covid-19, which, after vaccines, would represent a major step forward in the fight against the pandemic .

– Covid outbreak in Syria –

The number of Covid-19 cases has exploded in recent weeks in northern Syria and reached critical levels, officials said.

In some of the areas most affected by the conflict that erupted in 2011, health infrastructure is insufficient, and basic medical supplies and doses of vaccine are lacking.

– 4th consecutive record of deaths in Russia –

For the fourth day in a row, Russia recorded a record daily death toll with 887 virus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 867 the day before, according to the government.

In addition, 24,522 new infections have been identified. A level that had not been reached since July 22.

– The health pass again in force in Rio –

The Supreme Court of Brazil has reinstated the health pass requirement to enter certain public and tourist places in Rio de Janeiro, a sesame again in force on Friday, after being suspended by a judge on Wednesday.

– The masked Belgians in the south, not in the north –





The obligation to wear a mask falls from Friday in shops, cafes and restaurants in Flanders, in the Dutch-speaking north of Belgium, but it is maintained in the other two regions, in Wallonia (French-speaking south) and in Brussels.

– Relaxation of restrictions in Sri Lanka –

Sri Lanka has partly lifted the containment measures put in place for nearly six weeks to contain a fierce wave of Covid-19, however maintaining a nighttime curfew and the ban on large gatherings.

– Lifting of the curfew in Réunion –

As the health situation has improved on the French island of Reunion, the curfew will be lifted and nightclubs reopened from Monday.

– Mauritius reopens its borders to international travelers –

Mauritius has completely reopened its borders to international travelers, hoping to revive its vital tourism sector hit hard by months of isolation due to the pandemic.

– Finland will start vaccinating its mink –

Finnish mink farmers will start vaccinating all animals in the country against Covid-19 after local authorities gave temporary permission for an experimental vaccine, the Finnish food authority said.

– More than 4.77 million dead –

The pandemic has killed at least 4,780,108 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources Friday in the middle of the day.

The United States is the most affected country with 697,695 deaths, followed by Brazil (596,749), India (448,339), Mexico (277,505) and Russia (208,142).

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.