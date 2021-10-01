Good deal – Logitech’s K740 keyboard at 55 €

1

Designed by Logitech, the K740 keyboard has been on the market for a few years now. It is now offered at € 55 on Amazon. A case !

The Logitech Illuminated Keyboard K740 is a good keyboard that doesn’t have to be ashamed of newer models released long after it. Despite an “all plastic” construction, it is solid and its finishes are neat. The backlighting is uniform and the function keys are configurable, which is appreciable. However, we regret a typing quality that does not equal that of high-end keyboards of the moment, such as the MX Keys from the same manufacturer or the Designer Compact Keyboard from Microsoft.

Its advantages Neat finishes

Three-level adjustable quality backlighting

Configurable function keys What might hold you back All plastic construction

A little long stroke of the keys

Slightly noisy for a scissor switch keyboard

Presence of ghosting prohibiting use in video games As an alternative If you’ve been eyeing the Logitech Craft, but you are put off by its price and didn’t have to worry about its multi-function dial, the MX Keys is for you. Almost half the price, it offers as good performance as its big brother and is therefore a good office automation companion.