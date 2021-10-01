Google’s little free tackle against Bing to escape a huge fine

By pleading its case to escape a huge fine imposed by Europe for anti-competitive practices, Google allows itself a small pick against Bing in order to save its skin.

Google under accusations of abuse of dominance. This is particularly true in the Old Continent where the American giant is in the crosshairs of the European Commission. In 2018, the multinational was fined a gargantuan 4.34 billion euros. He was accused of having illegally taken advantage of his influence on Android to push his home services.

Since then, Google has tried to dodge this fine by pleading its case before the judges. However, one of the arguments put forward by the colossus of the four colors attracts attention as it seems to be a gratuitous attack on Microsoft’s competitor Bing. Here is what Alfonso Lamadrid, one of the company’s lawyers, says:





We have submitted evidence showing that by far the most common search query on Bing is Google […] People use Google because they choose to, not because they have to.

Bing is used to access Google

In other words, the Mountain View firm is trying to show that it is not engaging in anti-competitive practices by preinstalling its in-house applications on all Android devices taking advantage of Google Play services. To do this, what better than a small tackle against Bing to say that even this competing search engine is mainly used to access Google?

As recalled AndroidPolice, SEO specialists from Ahrefs ranked Google in top 1 for Bing searches in 2019 and currently in third position for the current year.

What Europe criticizes Google

Recall that, in detail, the European Commission considered that Google imposes anti-competitive restrictions on smartphone manufacturers and mobile operators “to ensure that traffic on Android devices is directed to the Google search engine. In this way, Google uses Android as a vehicle to consolidate the dominance of its search engine.“.

In reaction to the European sanction, Google has integrated a new step in the configuration of a new Android smartphone. The user can now choose which search engine they want to use by default. However, competitors wishing to appear in the list of options had to participate in auctions.

Ecosia quickly expressed its anger at this controversial system that Google has finally resolved to abandon.