GTA 5, GTA Online: thousands of GTA dollars offered in October for all Prime Gaming subscribers, how to get them

In GTA Online as in life, no one is against the idea of ​​adding a few hundred thousand easy dollars to their wallet. Thanks to Rockstar Games’ partnership with Prime Gaming, you can add up to $ 400,000 GTA Online to your bank balance in October, here’s how.

GTA Online $ to collect each month in a few clicks with Prime Gaming

Amazon’s premium service for players allows you to benefit from monthly advantages and bonuses to unlock in the most played titles, and GTA Online is part of it and renews its partnership once again. Like every month, Prime Gaming is giving away $ 400,000 worth of GTA Online to registered users of the service, which are transferred to you in the form of four installments of $ 100,000 each week. You may already be benefiting from Prime Gaming without knowing it: the service is indeed included in theAmazon Prime subscription, which you can try for free during the first 30 days and which offers many other advantages: free delivery to Amazon, unlimited access to the catalog of Prime Video movies and series, free Prime Gaming games, a Twitch sub to use on the channel a streamer each month to support him and enjoy his personalized emotes … GTA Online dollars offered is just one of the countless advantages of the subscription which is priced at € 49 per year. Here’s how to get them if you’re a subscriber to the program.





Go to the Prime Gaming GTA Online portal .

Click “Recover Now” and subscribe to Amazon Prime or sign in to your Amazon account.

Click the “Link accounts to use loot” button if it isn’t already. You will be redirected to the association page of your Rockstar Games Social Club – Prime Gaming account to do it.

Follow the instructions on the Account Linkage page and link your Amazon account to your in-game account. If successful, you will see a green check mark next to each step.

Log into the game and make sure you have completed the tutorial. If you have completed the tutorial and played for at least 30 minutes, you will see a green checkbox next to your preferred platform in the Playtime column.

You may have to wait up to 10 days to receive some benefits. Once you have linked your accounts and registered following the correct procedure, you will receive an in-game notification indicating that you are enjoying benefits with Prime Gaming and therefore the $ 100,000 GTA Online offered each week.