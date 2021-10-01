GTA 6 ready to be unveiled by Rockstar?

Posted on September 30, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. through Ben

Once is not custom, it is a question of the supposed announcement of GTA 6, one of the most anticipated titles on consoles.

GTA 6, alligators and hurricanes?

This is not the first time that a reputedly reliable source has suggested that the next installment in the saga Grand Theft Auto is about to be formalized by Rockstar Games. Except that, and that’s what makes all the flavor of the thing, the hypothesis is this time expressed by the famous influencer ThatsSoBold, who relying on ” new sources “ suggests that the upcoming blockbuster is going to be officially announced and teased in November 2021.





To go further, it also evokes a card 3 times larger than the one offered in GTA 5, and that the map in question will be scalable, like that of Fortnite. The game would take place in Miami (Vice City), and alligators as well as hurricanes would be in the game. In short, here are rumors to add to the many suggestions surrounding this GTA 6, including the possibility of an Xbox exclusivity if Take-Two was bought by Microsoft, or this option which would allow paying in (fake) Bitcoins within the title.