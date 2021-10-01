Haaland to replace Mbappé? La Gazzetta believes in it

The Italian press loves the transfer window and never misses an opportunity to talk about it. As the international break is coming to an end, La Gazzetta dello Sport is making its headlines on the “5 golden men” from the next transfer window: Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Marcelo Brozovic, Lorenzo Insigne and Franck Kessie. The last four are at the end of their contract in 2022 and the pink paper daily repeats in particular that the Ivorian midfielder from Milan, Franck Kessie, is on the shelves of PSG.

But La Gazzetta dello Sport ensures above all that if Kylian Mbappé were to sign for Real Madrid next summer, then PSG will go for Erling Haaland. The Italian newspaper even presents PSG as the club best placed in this file, thanks in particular to the very close relationship between Mino Raiola, the Norwegian’s super-agent, and Leonardo, the Parisian sports director.

Real Madrid also cited for Haaland

The Italian media, however, does not rule out the possibility that the goleador of Borussia Dortmund signs with Real Madrid, the other big club interested in the talents of the Scandinavian cyborg. As usual, the Italian newspaper establishes percentages to illustrate the chances of a player signing for a particular club and thus estimates that it is 50-50 between Paris and Real for Haaland and 70-30 in favor of Real for Mbappé.

La Gazzetta finally relays, without claiming that it is about its own information, the strong economic demands of the Haaland clan, which would aim for a salary of 50 million euros per season (not to mention the commissions for Raiola and the father of the player ) while the transfer could be negotiated between 75 and 90 million euros, the amount of the release clause set by Borussia Dortmund (and the amount of which varies according to the sources).