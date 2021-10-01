Habib Beye continues his interim

Dismissed last September 13, Vincent Bordot is no longer at the head of the Red Star and it is Habib Beye, his deputy, who has been acting since then while waiting to find a serious candidate for succession. Consultant for the Canal + group in addition, the former defender of Olympique de Marseille is currently passing his BEPF and does not yet have the necessary diploma to train at this level. As a result, he has a maximum of one month as a head coach. After this deadline, the Red Star will be directly exposed to financial sanctions.





Candidate for the climb, the Red Star, currently 15th and relegated, is having a difficult start in the league. But at 43 years old, the neo-tactician, who has not yet seen himself take the reins of a team as number one, will continue despite everything as an officer at the head of the Red Star for the scheduled meeting against Cholet, this Friday evening, as part of the ninth day of National. After two outings at the head of the Greens, Habib Beye had distinguished himself with strong tactical choices despite delicate results with a defeat against Villefranche-sur-Saône at Bauer (0-1) and a draw on the Bastia-Borgo field (2-2). This Friday, he will therefore have a new opportunity to assert his ideas. For the Red Star, however, time is running out to find a worthy successor.