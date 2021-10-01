Halo Infinite: Lots of Customization Leaked Thanks to Beta | Xbox one

The Halo Infinite leaks are rife during this Tech Preview period. After presenting you in detail the customizable parts or the game menus, it is the emblems, the team logos, and many other personalization elements that are now fully visible.

With such a choice, everyone should find what they are looking for

These leaks therefore allow us to discover in detail all the emblems that players will have the chance to discover at the launch of the game on December 8. Emblems in FPS have always been important personalization elements and particularly appreciated by players, as have banners and other elements that allow the player to differentiate themselves from others.

It turns out that the 343 Industries teams have shown creativity and humor to concoct these new emblems inspired by pop culture, but also world-famous memes that you will quickly recognize. Self-deprecation and humor have always been present in Halo games and these emblems remind us of that. For the more serious players, don’t worry, more sober, but equally fitting designs will be available.





The reactions from the Halo community on Reddit following the release of these logs and emblems are very positive, reminding them of the most prosperous hours of Halo multiplayer.

Team logos, armor colors and more …

In addition to these emblems which made a big noise with the community, these leaks allow us to discover the lucky charms that it will be possible to hang on your weapon or even all the armor colors of the game. showed a rather complete customization tab and it would seem that this is true when we see the number of potentially achievable combinations. Once again, the choice will be wide and eclectic, which will appeal to all gamer topologies.

We remind you that the second part of the Tech Preview is taking place this weekend and that it will be accessible to all Xbox Insider members.