Hanouna not vaccinated against Covid for “fear of bites”. What is belonephobia?

VACCINE – You are not vaccinated because you are afraid of needles? Like Cyril Hanouna, you are therefore one of the people with belonephobia. Thursday, September 30, in an interview with Parisian for the promotion of his book What the French told me, co-written with the editorialist Christophe Barbier, Cyril Hanouna explains in fact that he is afraid of needles.

“Personally, I am not vaccinated because I am afraid. Not from the vaccine, but injections in general. My father, who is a doctor, yells at me. In the meantime, I get tested every two days, ”he says.

Still talking about his phobia, he explains that his children are not vaccinated either. “I want them to be able to see their grandparents safely but, at the same time, I am afraid that there is a risk for them. Imagine there are negative effects, I would never forgive myself ”.

In France, 50 million people have received at least a first dose of vaccine. Among these, some may suffer from this phobia. But what is it all about?

What is belonephobia?

Belonephobia is the panicked fear of needles. A phobia that makes the sight and the use of a needle on them unbearable. These people are generally afraid of sharp objects.

Phobias are a coping mechanism. It is often a projection from a lived experience or that of someone else, according to Natasha Crowe, psychotherapist and hypnotherapist. “We go into fight or flight mode, the body begins to react, in search of the threat which can take the form of a needle”, she notes, in a previous article in the HuffPost.

We cannot really estimate the number of people in France suffering from belonephobia. Across the Channel, it is estimated that one in ten people have needle phobia.

How to overcome this phobia?





To best overcome this phobia, we must already act with discernment – in short, weigh the pros and cons on the fact of making the vaccine or not. “Without the vaccine, my family or I risk getting sick and having to deal with a lot more needles and procedures”, explains the HuffPost Robin Bon, 42, an English doctor, himself suffering from this fear.

Another piece of advice according to him: it is always possible to be distracted during the injection, not to look and think of something else between the moment you decide to go there and the arrival at the vaccination center.

Natasha Crowe advises those who want to overcome fear to repeat to themselves: “I protect myself. I am calm, I am well, I am safe ”. These few statements remove possible negative thoughts related to the presence of needles.

Here are some other tips if you have needle phobia:

Remind yourself that you are in control.

Repeat positive words to you. Natasha Crowe advises those looking to overcome their fear to ask themselves, “Why am I doing this?” and “What does this mean to me?” It’s about framing things so that you can say to yourself, “I’m protecting myself.” Don’t hesitate to repeat phrases like: “I’m calm, I’m fine, I’m safe,” she insists.

Relaxation. Natasha Crowe recommends doing everything to be as relaxed as possible when leaving your home. Make sure you are connected to your breathing, listen to meditation, music, or do self-hypnosis. “Think about eating and drinking; well-being factors are essential, ”she adds.