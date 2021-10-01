Harit reconsiders his absence with the Atlas Lions!

Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

Amine Harit has made a strong impression since her debut with Olympique de Marseille. Arrived at the very end of the transfer window from Schalke, the attacking midfielder is not yet 100%. Certainly one of the reasons why the latter did not appear in the last list of Vahid Halilhodzic, the Moroccan coach. The player returned to a press conference on his absence: “I have no say, the coach makes his choices. But here I am really focused on OM, I want to bring to OM what I know how to do. My goal is not CAN, it’s OM ”.

The attacking midfielder also returned to his career: “With age we calm down a bit. I had my youthful delusions, now I’m a dad of two children so I have to change. I feel good about myself, it will be reflected in the field ”. The player wants to restore the confidence that Jorge Sampaoli gave him: “When you have a coach who asks you to do what you like, it’s easier to assimilate. He wants us to hit, to play one on one. We have a very offensive style of play, for the attacking midfielders, it’s a pleasure to play in this team. I know that I have to finish my actions, that I am more in the box to score ”





Amine Harit expressed her pride in playing for Olympique de Marseille, in a statement that should delight supporters: “Any footballer knows OM! It’s one of the biggest clubs in Europe for me. I knew Rongier a little bit, Kamara, but I came on my own. It is a source of pride for me ”.