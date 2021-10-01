Two days after his altercation with Simon Castaldi in The Marseillais VS The Rest of the World, Tristan Maurisse reacted by story Instagram, this Thursday, September 30, 2021. Simon would have knocked him out with a kick in the mouth.
Nothing goes any more in the family which faces the brothers of W9. Start of the week, Simon castaldi made the decision to leave The Marseillais VS The Rest of the World, following a violent argument with Tristan Maurisse about Luna Skye. These last two would have approached, out of sight, during a night of adventure … while Tristan was in a relationship with Océane El Himer, at that time. In the early morning, the 28-year-old candidate will deny “in block“this rapprochement, passing Luna”for a liar and a fool“from the other inhabitants of the villa, according to Simon. Great ally of Paga’s ex-girlfriend during this competition – which pits them against Marseillais –, the son of Benjamin Castaldi stepped up to defend his friend, showing himself to be violent and virulent in his gestures towards Tristan.
Tristan speaks out on altercation for the first time
In the episode of this Thursday, September 30, 2021, Catalia, the host and referee of the competition, announced the two candidates who will participate in the famous duel of champions. Paga is the emissary of Marseillais, Tristan the one from Rest of the world. Knowing that these face-to-face meetings are often sporty, Julien bert will point out that Ines Loucif’s ex-boyfriend has “thigh pain“. Tristan therefore wished to reassure viewers who might believe that he is injured because of his fight with Simon. The candidate wrote a message on a black background in story Instagram, giving in passing his version of the facts: “I express myself on the twig quickly. He kicked me in the mouth and I didn’t feel a thing. 😅 I just wanted to defend myself and there were 4 of us to block me, so that I wouldn’t do something inappropriate. Suddenly, I forced myself so hard to struggle that they gave me a bruise, holding me back. It was not the other who did something to me, eh. There is no wrestler in the story. 😂 Subject closed“, he concludes.
To know if Tristan will win his duel of champions against Paga, it will be necessary to watch W9 from 19:50.