he makes a sad announcement to his audience

On tour for his new show, Gad Elmaleh announced bad news on his Instagram account this Thursday, September 30. The comedian indeed suffers from a small health problem.

An announcement that will not delight fans of the comedian. Since the start of the school year, Gad Elmaleh has returned to theaters in France with a new show called D’ailleurs. Unfortunately, the tour has suddenly stopped. On his Instagram account, Noah and Raphael’s father warned his subscribers of a slight setback: “Friends, all is well but a small health problem forces me to rest”, we can read in the middle of a blue publication, this Thursday, September 30. However, details of his state of health have not been released. Although it is not serious, many cities will therefore not attend the performances of the actor.





Annoyed at not being able to secure the scheduled dates, Gad Elmaleh concluded his announcement with a note to his audience: “I miss you already. Take care of yourself. Gad.” A message that did not take long to react on the web and its 2 million subscribers on Instagram. Many comedians were keen to support him, like Kev Adams and Booder. Other artists also reacted to this sad announcement: “Courage Gad and see you soon for our harissa kebab” commented singer Laam. The actor can also count on the support of his fans, always present in difficult times.

