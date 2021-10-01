Hérault: diesel destroys a hectare of vines, an “unforgivable” act for the winegrower

15 tons of grapes put in the dumpster because the harvest was polluted by vandals.

After the frost which destroyed a good part of the vineyards of Béziers, the drought which spared no one, human stupidity has just taken precedence over a much compromised harvest in this year 2021.

Indeed, Wednesday September 29, Olivier Delonca, who is a winegrower in Cers, was the victim of an unthinkable act of vandalism on one of his plots of just over one hectare.

The last bunches that had escaped the bad weather went to the “garbage” dumpster.

Complaint filed

One or more individuals have found nothing better to do than place half-plastic bottles filled with fuel oil at the foot of the vines. When the winegrower came by with his machine to harvest the Cabernet Sauvignon, the latter swallowed the bottles and the entire harvest was thus polluted.

Olivier Delonca filed a complaint with the Béziers police station. He denounces the destruction of his harvest and a loss of exploitation.

As we can imagine, in this affair, the winegrower lost a lot. The financial shortfall will be significant. But the worst is undoubtedly the disappointment after a year of work to see his work thus nullified by some worried or jealous.

There is a climate of tension against me in the village

Enough to very angry a man who says he is paying a high price for his departure from the cooperative cellar of Cers.

“There is a climate of tension against me in the village because I made the choice to leave the cooperative cellar. Everyone will have to be reminded that I was a cooperator and that I made the choice to become independent. In addition, it will be necessary to remember that the cooperation, in the delonca family we know. My father was president of the cellar of Cers 25 years “, explains Olivier Delonca.

“Those who did this are cowards”

And he continues annoyed, disgusted: “Some people did not accept this situation and their attitude began to weigh on me both morally and physically. Those who did that are cowards. They are lamentable, miserable. You can imagine who they are. I received a tremendous amount of support throughout the day. Nothing from the cooperative side. It says a lot about the mind. “

For some time now, he has suffered repeated acts of vandalism. Small damage “minimal” punctured tires, broken drip … which, put end to end end up wearing down the patience of the farmer.





They touched the fruit of the work of a whole year

Olivier Delonca did not immediately see what had happened. It was while pouring his machine into a trailer that he noticed the foul smell of fuel oil. And that’s when he realized that the whole harvest of his plot was screwed up.

For him, those who did this went to the recycling center, next to his plot. They placed a few bottles at the end of the plot to make sure everything was spoiled. And the loss of harvest is estimated at around € 10,000, enough to endanger the entire farm. “They have touched the sacred. With grapes. The fruit of a whole year’s labor. It is unforgivable for a winegrower.”

Didier Bresson: “Incomprehensible” The mayor of Cers, Didier Bresson, does not hide his incomprehension in the face of such acts. “I do not understand that we could have done that to a winegrower. He throws 15 tons of grapes. It’s disgusting. They have all gone through a difficult period and he, he is ransacked one of the rare plots that had not affected by frost. “ “I have never seen this and it saddens me for him. I hope that the police investigation will lead to the author being severely punished because unfortunately the municipalities can do nothing for winegrowers who are victims of such acts. . “