Here are 15 photos of the funniest pets of the year – Ouest-France evening edition

Dogs, cats, cows… The photos of our four-legged companions sometimes make us laugh. Here is an anthology of the most hilarious images of the year 2021, shortlisted for the Comedy Pet Photography Awards.
Taking good photos of your pet is not really easy. But when they are successful and funny moreover, it gives irresistible portraits… This is the principle of the British competition The Comedy Pet Photo Awards, which rewards each year the most hilarious photos of pets.
Created by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, this competition celebrates “The positive and vital role that pets play in our lives and in raising public awareness of animal welfare”, announced the organizers in a press release.
2,000 participants
The 40 finalists, selected from more than 2,000 participants this year, were revealed on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. To know the winner of the 2021 edition, it will be necessary to be patient. The results of the competition will not be revealed until November 24. We present you our favorite images …