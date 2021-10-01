Here are 15 photos of the funniest pets of the year – Ouest-France evening edition

Dogs, cats, cows… The photos of our four-legged companions sometimes make us laugh. Here is an anthology of the most hilarious images of the year 2021, shortlisted for the Comedy Pet Photography Awards.

Taking good photos of your pet is not really easy. But when they are successful and funny moreover, it gives irresistible portraits… This is the principle of the British competition The Comedy Pet Photo Awards, which rewards each year the most hilarious photos of pets.

Created by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, this competition celebrates “The positive and vital role that pets play in our lives and in raising public awareness of animal welfare”, announced the organizers in a press release.

2,000 participants

The 40 finalists, selected from more than 2,000 participants this year, were revealed on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. To know the winner of the 2021 edition, it will be necessary to be patient. The results of the competition will not be revealed until November 24. We present you our favorite images …

Pad massage. There is nothing wrong with doing good to your neighbor. (Photo: Christine Kaltenecker / The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021)

Relaxation and well-being sessions are on the program. (Photo: Ann-Marie Connolly / The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021)

The canine photobomb (i.e. the intrusion of a dog in a photo) of the year! (Photo: Chloé Beck / The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021)

We do not forget to open our eyes for the photo anyway. (Photo: Bernard Sim / The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021)

Playing ball at the beach is quite a sport. (Photo: Christine Johnson / The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021)

With the hot weather, we do not forget to hydrate well. (Photo: Carmen Cromer / The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021)





Hey! Do you want to play ball with me? (Photo: Darren Hall / The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021)

Oops, I’ll have to find another hiding place to sleep quietly. (Photo: Danielle Wood / The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021)

A naked speedboat pilot! (Photo: Donna Deshon / The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021)

Cats also like to sit down and watch the new trending series. (Photo: Gloria Julien / The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021)

Perfect timing. (Photo: Zoe Ross / The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021)

Legends of the Fall 3.0. (Photo: Diana Jill Mehner / The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021)

Optical illusion or genetic mutation? (Photo: Pier Luigi Dodi / The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021)

Alcohol abuse is dangerous, even more so for our cats. (Photo: Kathryn Clark / The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021)