here’s how to buy a ticket for his concerts





MYLÈNE FARMER. The ticket office for concerts for Mylène Farmer’s “Nevermore 2023” tour opens in presales this Friday. All the info.

[Mis à jour le 1er octobre 2021 à 10h42] Mylène Farmer’s admirers are in the starting blocks: the ticket office for her new concerts opens in presales this Friday, October 1, at 10 a.m. The singer will set off again on the roads of France in 2023 during an event tour called Nevermore 2023, which has twelve concerts in nine cities in France, Switzerland and Belgium.

Presale tickets for Mylène Farmer’s concerts are only on sale on the official tour website, here. To acquire the precious sesame, click on the city of your choice on the concert menu, then on “Book”. Due to the high traffic on the site, a queue has been set up. Patience, the progression is long …

For people who have not been able to acquire a ticket during these presales, places for Mylène Farmer’s tour will be available in all the usual points of sale on Monday, October 4, 2021, also at 10 a.m. Tickets will, for example, be on sale on the La Fnac and SeeTickets website. For the more impatient, it is now possible to get a seat on the Live Booker presale site (note that the price is higher, because it includes the price of the ticket and the reservation price).

For this new tour event, fans of Mylène Farmer have an appointment in nine cities of France, Switzerland and Belgium, for twelve concerts. Here is the list of dates from Nevermore 2023 :





Lille – Pierre Mauroy Stadium: June 3, 2023

– Pierre Mauroy Stadium: June 3, 2023 Nantes – Stade de la Beaujoire: June 9 and 10, 2023

– Stade de la Beaujoire: June 9 and 10, 2023 Geneva – Stade de Genève: June 16 and 17, 2023

– Stade de Genève: June 16 and 17, 2023 Lyon – Groupama Stadium: June 24, 2023

– Groupama Stadium: June 24, 2023 Paris – Stade de France: June 30 and July 1, 2023

– Stade de France: June 30 and July 1, 2023 Marseilles – Orange Vélodrome: July 8, 2023

– Orange Vélodrome: July 8, 2023 Bordeaux – Matmut Atlantique: July 15, 2023

– Matmut Atlantique: July 15, 2023 Brussels – King Baudouin Stadium: July 22, 2023

– King Baudouin Stadium: July 22, 2023 Nice – Allianz Riviera: July 29, 2023

For fans of Mylène Farmer, when you love, you don’t count. For the concerts of the tour event of the performer of Libertine, you will obviously have to put your hand in your pocket: the price of tickets for the dates of Nevermore 2023 is displayed from 55 euros for the lowest category. Here are the details of the prices for the concert at the Stade de France:

GOLDEN SQUARE: 185 euros

CATEGORY 1: 135 euros

CATEGORY 2: 89 euros

CATEGORY 3: 76 euros

GOLD LAWN: 125 euros

LAWN: 55 euros

Tickets are available from October 4, 2021 on the La Fnac or SeeTickets website.

Needless to say, each of Mylène Farmer’s tours is an event for fans of different generations. With six tours and ten albums, the singer with the fiery mane has nothing more to prove, her popularity remains at its peak since her immense first success, Libertine, a song released in 1986. Also, the twelve concerts of Nevermore 2023 will not escape the rule and the enthusiasm of fans: it’s a safe bet that each date will be sold out in just a few minutes.

To announce the tour Nevermore 2023 and remind everyone that her shows are worth the trip, Mylène Farmer has unveiled a trailer bringing together extracts from her last tour, Live 2019 and documentary The ultimate creation, available on Amazon Prime Video. Something to make his admirers mouth water.