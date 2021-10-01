his project to colonize Mars is complicated after this new discovery

Planet closest to our Earth with a distance of “only” a little over 90 million km, Mars has never ceased to arouse interest, questions and fantasies since it is possible observe space. With the success of the science fiction genre, many artists – even scientists – can imagine scenarios making possible its colonization by humans. But is it even possible?

colonize mars: a project taken seriously

If the colonization of the red planet seems to be a completely crazy project dedicated to science fiction, the more ambitious among us imagine despite everything that it is possible. Not in the near future, of course, but technological advances today allow feats then unhoped for until recently.

So ask the famous Elon musk, CEO of the Tesla automotive company and CEO of SpaceX, specializing in astronautics and space flight. The billionaire never has his tongue in his pocket, and he has proudly said on several occasions that the conquest of Mars is a project he takes quite seriously for years to come.

Aware of the difficulties presented by the project, he had clearly confessed that the first settlers would very likely die and that, as a result, he would not be one of them. Corn the point is that certain technologies could potentially allow a number of settlers to survive: astronauts and other scientists living on board the ISS, the International Space Station, for example have access to breathable air as well as to drinking water thanks to an ingenious recycling system, allowing them to survive a long time without refueling.





a scientific study that sows doubt

If establishing a temporary colony on Mars seems conceivable one day or another, a scientific study published recently by the American Academy of Sciences in its official magazine buries any hope of settling there permanently. The study of the composition of twenty meteorites from the red planet would indeed prove that it would be too small to shelter life.

Scientists have evaluated the number of neutrons contained in the rocks studied: their low number unfortunately means that the volatile compounds cannot be preserved and therefore pass from the liquid state to the gaseous state, making them unusable. Water, however essential to life, could not therefore be retained. A conclusion that seems logical, when we know that Mars would have sheltered water – now totally disappeared – a few billion years ago.

For further, scientists from the American Academy of Sciences compared their analyzes with the case of the Earth, as well as the Moon and an asteroid called Vesta. Their most plausible theory is that all these bodies would once have had the same amount of volatile matter, but that some would have let out more than others depending on their gravity, and therefore their mass (yes, it had to be follow in physics class in high school). The conclusion, much simpler than the explanations, is therefore that Mars, much smaller than the Earth, has failed to conserve materials necessary for the development of life. So it is not there that we will be going to live if our blue planet dies.

Beyond the specific case of Mars, this conclusion could well prove to be decisive for future scientific studies aimed at determining whether a planet or an exoplanet is habitable or not. thanks to a simple element to check: its size.