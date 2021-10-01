Horoscope for Friday, October 1, 2021

Level love, for a few days, you have less easily mastered your sensitivity. Your partner will be surprised by some of your reactions. Be careful not to hurt those around you with thoughtless words. About money and work, you are more receptive to others, more confident. You will have the art and the manner to initiate the dialogue. With all these qualities combined, it will be easier for you to make contacts. On the health side, you have resources, but you’ve been pulling a little too much on the rope lately. Remember to recharge your batteries before they run out. Mood level, fairly relaxed atmosphere.

Our tip of the day: take the time to analyze the situation before taking action. Rush is a bad advisor.

When it comes to love, you have less control over your sensitivity and you are subject to mood swings. Passionate by nature, stress opens the floodgates and it wouldn’t be surprising if you take everything too seriously. Your partner will be surprised by your reactions. Mood level, fairly uneven day. Compared to money and work, you are more receptive to others, more confident. You will have the art and the manner to initiate the dialogue and these qualities will prove to be essential in the days to come. Use them to the fullest. On the subject of health, your stress decreases but it is not yet. Keep up the good work, you are on the right track.

Our advice for your day: a coffee or tea in the morning will not give you enough energy for the day. Eat a piece of fruit around 10 a.m.

When it comes to love, you should be wary of the risk of suffocating or overprotecting your children. As a couple, take full advantage of the moments of love that await you. Single, your love life may well take a turn you hadn’t thought of. Speaking of money and work, don’t be afraid of the changes that will occur in the course of your work. You will just need a period of adaptation. In the financial industry, you will be overwhelmed with confidence and you will refuse the advice of competent people. Mood level, disturbing day! About health, risks of allergic disorders.

Our tip of the day: stress is a bad counselor! Learn to relax and your family relationships will be more relaxed. You will thus avoid small psychosomatic disorders which are always unpleasant.

Speaking of love, for a few days now, it seems that you are absolutely looking for loneliness. It doesn’t really sound like you. In any case, do not run away and do not hesitate to make the adjustments that you deem necessary. In terms of money and work, you will avoid conflicts as much as possible, but if some of your colleagues provoke you, you will not let yourself go. Be careful, however, not to create tension through your indifference which can pass for contempt. Take a look at the state of your finances before making unachievable plans. About the mood, tasteless day. Speaking of health, you might suffer from lower back or neck pain. You are probably spending too much time sitting. Do stretches and relaxations.

Our tip for your day: if you miss someone, don’t wait for them to call you. Take the lead.

On the love side, you don’t want to face reality and blame your partner for your relationship problems. The family atmosphere will be tense and communication will only take place through an intermediary. Be careful, this will not last very long. Single, you could well lose your confidence in front of a person who does not seem very receptive to your charm. Money and work level, while the people who bet on you expect quick results, don’t rush. Your projects take time and thought. In addition, some of your colleagues might be tempted to walk on your flower beds, vigilance is required. Even if you are very busy, take the time to check that your budget balance is stable. On the mood side, a fairly routine day. When it comes to health, your tone will be a real roller-coaster ride. You will need a good breakfast to start the day and take regular breaks to avoid heavy pumping during the day.

Our tip of the day: don’t rely too much on others today. You will have to fend for yourself.

On the health side, big nervous fatigue at the end of the day. You’re going to have to find a way to relax. When it comes to money and work, your activities will seem outrageously routine, and you will be hit with a mad desire to slam the door to go on an adventure. Fortunately, you will think before you act! You’re going to have to find another way to make your life fun. Mood side, slightly trying day. Regarding love, you will be able to strengthen your bond with the person who shares your life. You will be keen to please him and fulfill his every wish.

Our tip of the day: it might be good to unwind.





As far as money and work are concerned, you will have the opportunity to broaden your professional horizon and you should not let this chance slip by. You will need to be responsive to get ahead of your competition. In addition, you can finally breathe in the financial field. The worries recede. On the subject of health, good morale, the physical follows. You shouldn’t have any reason to complain. You will be in good shape and will even make people envious. This is no reason to try to push your limits. Love level, today, the goodwill of others will be precious to you. You will want to expand your circle of friends and meet new people. Thanks to your friends, you will be able to make the right choices. The life of a couple will seem a little monotonous to you but will not be exempt from tenderness. Your partner will give you a nice proof of attachment. On the mood side, a very satisfying day.

Our tip of the day: buy a small bouquet. A few flowers in a house give an impression of gaiety.

Speaking of health, you will have a hard time coping with stress, you will feel like you are wasting precious time, and you will never be ready to receive your loved ones at Christmas. Do a little relaxation or sophrology, it will get much better straight away. Money and work side, friends, pleasures can be the source of expenses a little exaggerated but nothing serious. The professional atmosphere will be hectic and not conducive to concentration. It will therefore be essential to isolate yourself to remain effective. or avoid mistakes. Mood level, vigilance is required. On the love side, the sentimental atmosphere will be tense. You must renew the dialogue with your partner. You will not be on the same wavelength as your loved one. Single, you will try to charm and seduce. But your behavior will be unnatural.

Our tip for your day: you dream of perfection! But not everyone sees perfection the same way you do!

About love, your kindness and your generosity will convince your partner and you will start again on new bases. Your family life will be on a very positive level. If you are looking for a soul mate, give Cupid a hand, do not wait passively! When it comes to money and work, if you disagree with your superiors, don’t get stuck and seek a satisfactory compromise. Be careful not to get angry, this is never the right solution. On the financial side, you might have a nice surprise. Regarding health, your vitality will drop slightly, this is not a big deal, but it is a signal that you need to take a little time to take care of yourself. Regarding the mood, this day will lack punch.

Our advice for your day: don’t let all the advertising influence you, before you indulge in a purchase, ask yourself if you need it.

Mood level, a little nostalgia. Speaking of love, don’t expect your partner to guess what you want. It is up to you to make the volcano that animates you emerge. You have nothing to lose. As a family, you will violently reject the routine. Single, in the name of great feelings, this time you risk committing follies. On the health side, ventilate yourself, play sports but take care of your digestive system. When it comes to money and work, don’t be overwhelmed by external requests, you have other priorities. You will feel confident, and you will aim for high goals. You will have the wind in your sails, and your career should take off. Your finances should be booming.

Our tip for your day: stand up straight! Not only to avoid back problems but also to look good.

On the health side, you might feel heavy in your legs, especially if you spend long hours sitting for work. Don’t hesitate to take a few regular steps and elevate your legs slightly as soon as you can. Take a walk to promote blood circulation. Regarding mood, perseverance is essential. Money and work level, at work, you will strive to refine a project that you have had in mind for a long time. Your perseverance and determination will be remarkable! Now is the right time to embark on ambitious professional projects, requiring a lot of punch and daring. The financial sector will not be as buoyant and you will need to remain vigilant. In Love, your partner’s remarks annoy you. It will be time to put things right! The planetary atmosphere does not seem favorable to the life of a couple, and your state of nervousness will not help matters. Single, don’t try to fit the person you like.

Our tip for your day: your perfectionism can hurt you. You have to know how to put an end to your projects.

In Love, your concerns will be mainly oriented towards your family life. Many single people will think about starting a household. It will still be necessary to find the ideal partner to make your dreams come true. Compared to money and work, after hard work, you will finally have the opportunity to be recognized for your merits. Do not doubt yourself or your skills, your results are excellent. False modesty would be frowned upon. On the health side, be careful today and don’t splurge behind the wheel. The road is for everyone, be aware of it. Mood side, mixed atmosphere, today!

Our tip for your day: you could revamp the ambiance of your room. Use feng shui codes.

