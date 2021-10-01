hospital figures still falling, end of the mask in some schools on Monday

8:39 am: EU extends export controls on vaccines
Brussels will extend until the end of December its mechanism for controlling exports of anti-Covid vaccines produced in the EU, in order to guarantee supplies to the 27 in the face of “uncertainties” fueled by the emergence of new variants, announced this Thursday the European Commission.
In practice, this mechanism requires, before any export of vaccines outside the EU by a laboratory, to obtain the green light from the Member State from which the doses are dispatched. This decision must then be confirmed by the Commission.
Fifteen of the 54 African countries have fully vaccinated at least 10% of their population against Covid-19, while half of the countries on the continent have only vaccinated 2% or less, the Organization’s office announced on Thursday. World Health Organization (WHO) for Africa. Nine countries, including South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia, had reached the 10% target in early September, and six others stepped up to meet it by month-end thanks to increased vaccine deliveries , according to the WHO regional office. Among the champions of vaccination on the continent, Seychelles and Mauritius have fully vaccinated more than 60% of their inhabitants, Morocco 48%, Tunisia, Comoros and Cape Verde more than 20%.
6:52 am: After nine months without a beach, first swim for the Havanese
“This is the best news for two years”, rejoices Ana Gloria, who bathes in Bacuranao, in the east of Havana. Deprived of beaches for nine months due to the coronavirus, the inhabitants of the Cuban capital do not shy away from their pleasure.
On Thursday morning, the 17-year-old came to enjoy it with her mother and her boyfriend. “I couldn’t wait for it to reopen!” », She says, delighted to be able to benefit from« the beach, the open air, the sun, the sand ».
On Wednesday evening, the authorities in Havana announced the reopening of the beaches and swimming pools – the latter at 50% of their capacity -, as well as of the Malecon, the famous coastal boulevard of the capital and the meeting place of all Havanese. .
A few days earlier, Cubans had already started to move closer to a return to normalcy, when eight of the country’s 15 provinces, including Havana, reopened restaurants, bars and other public places, with limited capacity.
6:36 am: PExtension of confinement in New Caledonia, 129 dead in three weeks
The confinement, in force since September 7 in New Caledonia, is extended by two weeks, due to a circulation “still too high” of the Covid-19, which has killed nearly 130 people in three weeks, announced this Friday the president of the local government.
Louis Mapou, independence activist, indicated that until October 10 inclusive the current strict confinement – closure of schools and non-essential businesses, curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., travel subject to certification – will be maintained.
Then “if the indicators evolve favorably, adaptations for a gradual recovery of the economy” will be applied until October 17 before a probable implementation of the health pass, he also announced.
Ten people have died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since the start of the crisis, linked to the Delta variant, to 129.
6:15 am: Australia will reopen its borders “in the coming weeks” after 18 months of closure
Australia will start reopening its borders next month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, 18 months after citizens were banned from traveling abroad without permission.
Scott Morrison said vaccinated Australians could return home and travel abroad “in the coming weeks” once the 80% vaccination targets are met.
“The time has come to give back their lives to the Australians. We are preparing for it, and Australia will be ready to take off, very soon, ”said Scott Morrison.
5:50 am: End of the mask at primary school only for students in 47 departments from Monday
The obligation to wear a mask in primary school will be lifted from Monday only for students and not teachers in 47 departments less affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.
Is your department concerned? Consult our menu.
5:47 am: Further drop in the number of hospitalized patients
The number of people sick with Covid-19 and hospitalized continued to decline on Thursday, according to data from Public Health France. The health agency thus identified 7,565 people hospitalized because of Covid-19 – including 238 admissions in 24 hours -, against 7,726 on Wednesday. In critical care services, which take in the most seriously ill patients, the number of patients was 1,414 (compared to 1,466), with 58 new admissions.
The positivity rate was also stable at 1.2%, with 5,204 new cases confirmed Thursday since the day before.
