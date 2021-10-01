hospital figures still falling, end of the mask in some schools on Monday

8:39 am: EU extends export controls on vaccines

Brussels will extend until the end of December its mechanism for controlling exports of anti-Covid vaccines produced in the EU, in order to guarantee supplies to the 27 in the face of “uncertainties” fueled by the emergence of new variants, announced this Thursday the European Commission.

In practice, this mechanism requires, before any export of vaccines outside the EU by a laboratory, to obtain the green light from the Member State from which the doses are dispatched. This decision must then be confirmed by the Commission.

10%

Fifteen of the 54 African countries have fully vaccinated at least 10% of their population against Covid-19, while half of the countries on the continent have only vaccinated 2% or less, the Organization’s office announced on Thursday. World Health Organization (WHO) for Africa. Nine countries, including South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia, had reached the 10% target in early September, and six others stepped up to meet it by month-end thanks to increased vaccine deliveries , according to the WHO regional office. Among the champions of vaccination on the continent, Seychelles and Mauritius have fully vaccinated more than 60% of their inhabitants, Morocco 48%, Tunisia, Comoros and Cape Verde more than 20%.

6:52 am: After nine months without a beach, first swim for the Havanese

“This is the best news for two years”, rejoices Ana Gloria, who bathes in Bacuranao, in the east of Havana. Deprived of beaches for nine months due to the coronavirus, the inhabitants of the Cuban capital do not shy away from their pleasure.

On Thursday morning, the 17-year-old came to enjoy it with her mother and her boyfriend. “I couldn’t wait for it to reopen!” », She says, delighted to be able to benefit from« the beach, the open air, the sun, the sand ».

On Wednesday evening, the authorities in Havana announced the reopening of the beaches and swimming pools – the latter at 50% of their capacity -, as well as of the Malecon, the famous coastal boulevard of the capital and the meeting place of all Havanese. .

A few days earlier, Cubans had already started to move closer to a return to normalcy, when eight of the country’s 15 provinces, including Havana, reopened restaurants, bars and other public places, with limited capacity.