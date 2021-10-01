Huge tension between Éric Naulleau and Yassine Belattar on the construction set, Cyril Hanouna and security forced to intervene (VIDEO)

The atmosphere was hot this Thursday evening in Balance your post, Cyril Hanouna’s talk show. Face to face, Éric Naulleau and Yassine Belattar almost came to blows after an exchange of bird names!
The presidential election of 2022 will not be a long quiet river… That is in any case not the impression given by the exchanges of this Thursday, September 30 in Balance your post, the second part of the evening talk show by Cyril Hanouna on C8. Face to face around the chroniclers’ table, two accustomed to Baba’s trays, Eric Naulleau and Yassine Belattar, spent a good part of the show revolting around the case ofEric Zemmour. Not yet a candidate, the polemicist and former CNews columnist was therefore at the heart of the debates, as was Marine Le Pen, represented by his right arm Jordan Bardella.
“This is proof that you are stupid in addition to being threatening!”
A program turned very to the right, the regular columnist of Do not touch My TV Yassine Belattar therefore made his dissonant voice heard, not hesitating to repeatedly attack Eric Zemmour, and one of his media supporters, Eric Naulleau. But for the latter, the cut ended up overflowing at the end of the program, after yet another attack. “It’s proof that you’re stupid in addition to being threatening! That’s a lot! No, but listen! I can’t let myself be called a fascist, I asked for the dissolution of Generation Identity on this set, don’t say no bullshit! “ launches the targeted columnist. Which will not encourage his opponent to change his tone. “The condescension of the little facho …” he blurted out, provocatively.
Cyril Hanouna intervenes, a security agent grabs Eric Naulleau
This is too much for Eric Naulleau, who rises abruptly from his chair, and walks towards Yassine Belattar, looking threatening. “I’m starting to get fed up **! You’re not going to call me a facho every five minutes! I warn you !“, scolds the former friend of Eric Zemmour on Paris Première. intervene security, an agent rushes to hold him back, and bring him back to the rear, while Cyril Hanouna also comes to block his path. How far would he have gone? Many Internet users, who commented on the sequence are sure, it could have degenerated … But, returned to his place, Eric Naulleau will not move any more, even if the tone does not lower: “You don’t have all the rights here! You don’t have the right to call me a fascist! I warned you ! Stop, that’s enough!“An agitated evening … This Friday, October 1, Eric Naulleau reacted to this incident on Twitter. “My state of mind this morning: disgusted. Thank you for your countless messages of support”, he wrote soberly on the social network.