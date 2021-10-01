Humans can theoretically live up to 130 years

That’s the conclusion of a new study published this week in the journal Royal Society Open Science. Human longevity has already been the subject of numerous studies. While some believe that there is in reality no maximum theoretical age, others situate this age limit as between 120 and 150 years old. This new research is even more precise and brings forward the age of 130 years. However, from the age of 110, the probabilities of reaching this advanced age are considerably reduced.

According to data from the National Institute of Demographic Studies, life expectancy at birth in mainland France is currently 79.2 years for men and 85.3 years for women. 118-year-old Japanese Kane Tanaka is currently the oldest person in the world. But it is the French Jeanne Calment who still holds to this day the record for longevity of all humanity: she died in August 1997 at the age of 122 years and 5 months. In total, a little more than fifty people aged 115 and over have been identified in the world.

Analyzing new data on supercentenarians – those aged 110 or older – and semi-supercentenarians, aged 105 or older, a group of researchers in turn attempted to estimate the theoretical lifespan of a human. While the risk of death increases gradually with age, their study suggests that this risk ends up reaching a ceiling, presumably at the age of 108, from which the odds stagnate at 50% (of living one more year). ).

One in two chance of living another year

The first set of data the team looked at is the latest update of the International Longevity Database, which covers more than 1,100 supercentenarians from 13 countries. These data have been scrupulously verified and validated by demographic researchers; This is essential, as the validity of conclusions on mortality is highly dependent on the quality of the data and the authors of the study stress that the misrepresentation of age for the very old is unfortunately common.

Previous analyzes of these data had concluded that there is no indication of an increase in mortality for ages greater than 110 years, and therefore no indication of a finite upper limit to human lifespan.

The second set of data comes from the Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT), which recently produced a new database containing individually validated dates of birth and survival times in days of all people in Italy who had at least 105 years old at some point between January 1, 2009 and December 31, 2015. A 2018 study of this cohort concluded that death rates “reach or approach near a plateau after the age of 105 years ”.





The team led by Anthony Davison, professor of statistics at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, undertook to carry out a new statistical analysis to identify the possible age at which mortality reaches a plateau. From Italian data, their results suggest that above 108 years, the estimated probability of surviving at least one more year at a given age is 0.5 with a 95% confidence interval. Likewise, their calculations based on French data from the international database show that from the age of 108 the probability of surviving at least one more year is 0.49 with a confidence interval of 95%.

Less than one in a million chance of surviving to 130 years

” Our analysis suggests that constant risk adequately models lifespans over 108 years, and extrapolated indefinitely, this would imply that there is no limit to human lifespan Write the authors of the study. That said, given that the number of people reaching this age is relatively small, an increasing risk might be difficult to detect, they add. They therefore removed the doubt by performing new simulations from the different data sets, taking into account the biological limits common to all human beings. It turns out that their calculations make it improbable that there is an age limit of less than 130 years.

This study shows no difference between survival after 108 years in the ISTAT dataset and survival after 110 years in the international database, for both women and men. The researchers point out, however, that this does not mean that such ages will be reached in the near future, since the probability of surviving to age 130 – itself conditioned by the probability of reaching 110 – is roughly equivalent to that of hit “heads” on 20 consecutive coin tosses – an event with a probability of less than one in a million!

It is therefore very unlikely that all humans will live to 130 years in the coming years, however, it could be that the first deaths are observed at 130 years in this century. ” But in the absence of major medical and social advances, it is very unlikely that ages much higher than this will ever be observed. Davison adds.

Source: Royal Society Open Science, LR Belzile et al.