“I am surprised that we say that there is manipulation”, is astonished John Dovi, manager of the France team

The day after the publication of the McLaren report, the French boxing world responds. Published Thursday, September 30, this report, led by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren, denounces a “system” of cheating orchestrated within the International Boxing Federation (AIBA). The independent investigation identified eleven suspicious fights at the 2016 Rio Games, including the finals won by Frenchmen Tony Yoka and Estelle Mossely. For John Dovi, manager of the French men’s boxing team in Rio and Tokyo, to reconsider these victories would be absurd. Maintenance.

Franceinfo: sport: Were you aware of the suspicions of rigged fights at the Olympic Games in Rio?

John dovi : Absolutely not. The English were not happy with Tony Yoka’s final. But like us, when we were not happy with the fights in which the French lost. Apart from the English, no one else spoke of it. The report mentions several rigged clashes in Rio. To blame Estelle Mossely’s is a real aberration. She fought like a lioness to win this fight as she lost the first two rounds. That we say that there is manipulation, I am surprised. The advantage of these claims is that they are easily verified, just watch the fight on the internet.

We are talking about a lighter course for Tony Yoka to reach the final and a potential medal withdrawal …

John dovi : We did not feel like he had had a simple journey. The fight against the Jordanian [Hussein Iashaish en quart de finale], it was a tough fight. Anyway, when you’re at the Games, nothing is easy. As for the withdrawal of the title, I absolutely do not believe it. If they weren’t able to change Mourad’s decision [Aliev] a month ago in Tokyo, they will not be able to take back Tony’s medal, obtained five years ago.

The report points to the role of Karim Bouzidi, the former executive director of the AIBA (International Association of Amateur Boxing), of French nationality. In your opinion, did he play a leading role?



John dovi : It was said that at the time, “Karim served as a fuse”. But the outcry was sparked after fighting between an Irishman and a Russian and another between a Russian and a Kazakhstani. At that time, no French combat was concerned by a possible intervention of Bouzidi. We were in our competition, we focused on our fights.

What is certain is that the presence of a Frenchman in the proceedings protects the athletes. In Tokyo, we had zero French referees, zero French representatives and we left without a medal. In modern sport, as in the world of politics for that matter, we need people who represent and defend the interests of France in every instance so that they protect us, without giving us an advantage. Tokyo must serve as a lesson for the future.

For you, the poor course of the athletes in Tokyo is linked to the absence of French leaders?

John dovi : It was a real cabal against our team. We thought we would have five medals, and we leave with nothing.

From the first fight, that of Samuel Kistohurry, we knew that these Games were going to be a real masquerade. I was ashamed of my sport. As the competition progressed, we realized that it was not going to get better. We can take the example of Maïva Hamadouche. In the last round, her Finnish opponent was washed out and takes a warning because she makes too many mistakes. However, Maïva loses the round, it’s incredible. The only fight where we didn’t have much to say was that of Sofiane Oumiha.

The apotheosis was the disqualification of Mourad Aliev in the quarterfinals. The scheming was organized. The referee panicked and made a monumental error giving a warning and disqualifying Mourad six seconds from the end of the fight. It was unprecedented, no one understood where this decision came from. The supervisor left 40 minutes before admitting that there had been an arbitration error but that he was not going to come back to it. We have filed a complaint with the CAS which has chosen not to change its decision, so as not to create case law. We wanted to leave Tokyo without a medal. We came back completely destroyed from the Olympic Games, all our boxers cried in the locker rooms after their fights.









Yet it was the IOC (the International Olympic Committee) that was in charge of the Olympic tournament in Tokyo, and not the AIBA.

John dovi : This change actually hinted at something positive, that the tournament couldn’t be hindered by someone from the Federation. But the IOC was overtaken by events.

Boxing is a subjective sport with human decision where it happens that we debate, that we do not agree with a decision. But in Tokyo, the decisions towards the French were aberrant and did not concern close fights. There was nothing to discuss in my opinion: our boxers had to win, except in a fight.

The Rio fights did not have that flavor. For me, we won them all, without a doubt. Moreover, no opponent had complained at the time. This report was dilligenté not after complaints from athletes but because the number 2 of the AIBA had been sacked after scandals over fights in which no French was involved.

The Anglo-Saxon world has not digested the title of Tony Yoka against Joe Joyce in 2016. To leave Tokyo without a medal and see this report which calls into question the medals in Rio is a kind of backlash in your opinion?

John dovi : Personally I ask myself: who is this crime for? I do not know. You talk to me about the English. Indeed they had the final of 2016 through their throats when Yoka won the title with Bouzidi in number 2. In Tokyo, the Anglo-Saxons did well (between the Americans, the English and the Australians), and there were many Anglo-Saxons at the head of the authorities: the competition supervisor was Australian, we left the choice of referees (a very important power) to a Welshman, the vice-president of the federation is American. However, we do not have conclusive evidence, we need proof.

But still, the timing of the publication of this report is strange. It was commissioned 2-3 years ago and, strangely, it comes out a few weeks after the end of the Games. It’s as if we were expected to have 0 medals in Tokyo, to then come and challenge those we won in Rio. If the report had been released before the summer, it would have allowed the sports community to have a very particular delay in boxing and not to let certain things pass.

The French Boxing Federation would have re-analyzed the French fights in Tokyo with objective software and it would appear that almost all of them should have been won by the Tricolores. You confirm ?

John dovi : Yes, we re-analyzed the Games fights and the videos clearly show that the French were wronged in Tokyo. But we did not wait for the analysis to tell. The fights were not close and yet they all ended (apart from Sofiane’s) with incomprehensible decisions. We had confirmation of what we thought at the time.

Myself, I questioned myself because I thought maybe I was too emotionally involved. But I received tons of messages from people outside telling me that I didn’t understand anything about my sport after the decisions made in Tokyo. It was therefore a shared observation.

All these controversies still mar boxing at the international level. Do you think this could precipitate the cessation of boxing at the Games?

John dovi : I do not hope so, even if it hangs over us for years. Boxing has always been marred by controversy. We had every interest in showing a positive image of our sport in Japan. But there, in view of the terrible decisions that have been taken, we leave with a negative image.