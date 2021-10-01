“I spread myself out”: banged up, Chantal Goya explains her misadventure in the street

Chantal Goya had things to say to her fans! On September 26, 2021, the now 79-year-old star posted a short video on her Facebook page to discuss her health and musical projects in turn. The singer is left with an arm in a cast. But, fortunately, more fear than harm.

“I promised you a big surprise … there are finally 2! My plaster cast and my Christmas album! Don’t worry i’m doing great and I am so happy to announce that we were in the studio with Jean-Jacques [Debout, son mari, NDLR] last week ! A magical moment! Thank you for all your support and love. I can’t wait to see you again. I’m counting the days ! Chantal“, wrote the singer in the caption of her publication.





In video, the girlfriend of Bécassine and Marie Rose appears in a dressing gown, her left arm in plaster and declares: “Here is ! You see what happened to me! I was sure of it! It had been 7 years since I had fallen. On my way to the post office near my home, I stumbled into a stone and sprawled out. So, as usual, I went to the hospital and I met everyone who knew me when I was little and they said, ‘Oh no, we don’t believe it! It’s Chantal Goya! ‘ I am fortunate, of course, that it was not displaced as a fracture so I had a cast which is there for 5 weeks.“

Despite this health problem, Chantal Goya keeps her spirits up and smiling! “Despite the difficulties, I am still here. Imagine that Jean-Jacques wrote me a Christmas album which will be released on November 15th, with all the beautiful Christmas songs and three unreleased ones. It will be my gift to you. I am so happy to see you again soon“, she added. The last original disc of Chantal Goya, entitled The Fantastic Adventures of Marie-Rose, was released in 2015. There is no doubt that many fans will rush to his new record after such a wait.