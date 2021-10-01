“I was execrable!” : Coumba implores Candice’s forgiveness after her behavior in “Koh-Lanta”

She regrets her vote. Tuesday evening on TF1, the last episode of “Koh-Lanta”, the season of “The Legend”, was marked by the elimination during the council of the yellow team of Candice. Her exit from the game was caused mainly by the voice of Coumba, one of her allies in the adventure. The one who participates for the fourth time in the program had nevertheless assured Candice that she would not vote against her, in the name of the alliance between women. This consisted in not voting against a woman until reunification.

Read also TV Cyril Hanouna looks back on the tension with Sophie Tapie in “TPMP”: “I was a …

TV

Accused of rape by his wife, Diego Buñuel, director of programs for France …

TV CNews: Thomas Lequertier arrives in the evening and gives up the morning weekend to Isabelle …



“I’m so ashamed of myself”

On Instagram, this Thursday, two days after the broadcast of the episode, Coumba takes the floor to implore the forgiveness of Candice, her “biggest regret on this adventure“.”I am so ashamed of myself. You trusted me and I betrayed you. You were counting on me and I didn’t live up to it. This adventure drives you crazy, makes you lose your lucidity and I did not think …“, she begins.