“I was struck down”: Francis Huster was heartbroken by Isabelle Adjani, his ex-partner

Guest of C to you (France 5) September 30, 2021, Francis Huster has multiplied the confidences, evoking for example his very embarrassing shoot with Brigitte Bardot during which he had an erection. He also spoke about his collaboration with Isabelle Adjani on the boards. With the actress, he also lived a beautiful love story, shortly after that shared between the star and André Dussollier.

Invited to evoke his passion for Molière, Francis Huster notably returned to the times when he played the pieces of the famous author. In 1973, he played opposite Isabelle Adjani in The Miser. “I loved Isabelle. She had an extraordinary quality, is that she played with her belly, she played from there. She understood that the important thing in Molière is the silences“, he declared. The comedian to pour out on his love”in life and on stage“with his former partner. At the time, both were residents of the legendary Comédie-Française.





If the chemistry is good for a while, very quickly Isabelle Adjani is caught up in the cinema. An intelligent career choice since, in 1975, she turned in The Story of Adèle H. which earned him the year after his first César nomination. “I was struck down, a bit like Dom Juan, when Isabelle decided to leave the Comédie Française [on lui fera la proposition de la nommer sociétaire de l’établissement pour la retenir, en vain, NDLR] I never forgave him because there are sublime roles in the repertoire where, precisely, she would have led the youth to enter Racine, Corneille, Chimène, Phèdre, Bérénice. My artistic life is completely torn in two from the moment she broke this couple.”

After this artistic and personal break, Francis Huster will share his life with Nina Companeez then with the actress Cristiana Reali. A long story that will give birth to two daughters, Élisa born in 1998 and Toscane Rose born in 2003. Despite the separation, they have remained close as we have recently seen.