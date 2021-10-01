“I was surprised by the humility of Real Madrid players”

Sheriff player Frank Castañeda spoke to ‘Olé’ media outlet and spoke about the historic Champions League victory against Real Madrid.

Sheriff Tiraspol’s victory at the Santiago Bernabéu is one that will never go down in football history. The Moldovan team defied all predictions by winning 1-2 at the Real Madrid stadium. One of the players who lived this incredible evening from the pitch, Frank Castañeda, returned to this historic moment.

“To be honest, I think we stuck with our game, and it paid off. We held our ground and we were lethal on the counterattacks: the two clear chances we had, we put them on. They had more than 25 shots on goal and couldn’t score, only the goal from a penalty, “Castañeda said. “The rematch will be a great game. They end up with a thorn in their side because we beat them at home. They will want to leave Real Madrid’s name on top. But for now we’re thinking of Inter, the match coming, “he added.





Finally, he admitted to being surprised by the attitude of his opponents: “What struck me the most was the humility of the Real Madrid players. They are people with humble hearts, despite everything that “They won, because of what they represent at world level. I exchanged a few words with Hazard, Benzema, Valverde…. I was surprised by the way they treated us, with respect. I” exchanged jerseys with Hazard and when he gave them to me, I was surprised that he said to me ‘give me yours, I want to have it’. I gave him. I’m proud of it “, concluded the Sheriff player.