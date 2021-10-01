Icade Santé: the real reasons for the false start of the stock market



Icade stopped the IPO of its Healthcare division at the last moment. (© Icade / Facebook)

Icade is suspending the listing project for its healthcare real estate subsidiary. A decision is based on market conditions … But the reality is undoubtedly more complicated.



The countdown stopped a few hours before the stock market orbit.

While the price used for the listing of Icade Santé, the healthcare real estate subsidiary ofIcade, was to be unveiled Thursday evening, with the first exchanges in the form of promises from this Friday, October 1, the opposite is total.





Offered between 115 and 135 euros per share, the property company planned to raise 800 million euros in capital, Icade reserving the right to sell up to 190 million euros of additional shares. At stake, an anticipated market capitalization between 5.6 and 6.4 billion euros.

“Market conditions”

“The current conditions of the equity markets do not allow the transaction to be finalized under satisfactory conditions,” the property company headed by Olivier Wigniolle said in a press release on Thursday evening.

“In this context, Icade and Icade Santé are exploring several options and will return to the market in the coming days to specify the follow-up given to the operation”. This prospect does not bode well for a rapid reactivation of this listing project for the leading European healthcare real estate company.

Icade reported a cover of the order book from Wednesday, September 29. But this observation in fact reflects a weak situation: investors do not

